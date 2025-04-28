Fans dub Vijay Deverakonda ‘bangarukonda’ for his sweet, respectful gesture to female fans. Watch

Actor Vijay Deverakonda attended the pre-release event of Suriya-starrer Retro in Hyderabad over the weekend. While the actor’s passionate speech about the need to educate terrorists and his urge to go back in time to slap Aurangzeb made news, one silent gesture seems to have won everyone’s hearts. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda wants to go back in time and ‘give tight slap’ to Emperor Aurangzeb because Chhaava ‘enraged him’) Vijay Deverakonda's gesture towards his fans won hearts at the Retro event.

Vijay Deverakonda - ‘bangaru konda’ say fans

A video doing rounds online shows Vijay and Suriya sitting side-by-side at the Retro event. They are soon approached by some young women dressed in traditional langa vonis (half saree) who want to click pictures with them. As they comply, they decide to kneel down near the actors’ chairs to get the picture. As soon as a fan kneels near his chair, Vijay can be seen quickly pulling up his feet, unnoticed by anyone. He keeps his feet folded and tucked under him as more fans approach, greet him and sit down for the pictures.

The fans who clicked the picture with Suriya and Vijay looked excited and couldn’t stop giggling. Sharing the picture on Threads, one fan wrote, “He treats every girl with pure respect.” One fan who posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) noted, “Maa Anna Bangaram. kallu ekkada Tagulutundō ani paiki pettukunadu!! (My brother is gold/precious. He pulled up his feet so it doesn’t touch them)” Some fans even thought ‘The Vijay Deverakonda’ should be called ‘bangarukonda’ (mountain of gold, a term of endearment).

Upcoming work

Vijay was last seen in the 2024 film The Family Star, which received lukewarm reviews. The same year, he had a cameo as Arjuna in Kalki 2898 AD and was appreciated for his performance. He is now shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom with Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. He has also said yes to a project helmed by Rahul Sankrithyan that has yet to go on floors.