Laugh re Laugh Theatre Fest: Asrani, Padmini Kolhapure, Rakesh Bedi to tickle Delhiites' funny bone

The two plays, part of the "Laugh re Laugh Theatre Festival", will be held at Kamani Auditorium. It is organised by Kanupriya Theatre Company (KTC).

"The world today needs laughter and joy, and we wanted to start the year with an experienced stellar cast that can do just that. We aim to create not just a play, but a complete experience for our audience with dance, drama & comedy," said Aakshay Yaduvanshi, co-founder and co-director of KTC, in a statement.

While "Zamaana Kya Kahega?", a musical play interspersed with over 20 dance performances, is a romantic-comedy featuring Bedi and Delnaaz Irani as the accidental lovers; "Baap Ka Baap" -- starring Asrani, Kolhapure, Naveen Bawa and Chitrashi Rawat -- is the story of emotional bonding between a loving father and his son.

"Zamaana Kya Kahega?" is a romantic comedy that takes place in 2007, a time where the newly-launched internet cafes play cupid in the love story of two strangers - Yash and Payal -- played by Bedi and Irani. This play has been successfully performed over 50 times in Delhi-NCR.

On the other hand, "Baap Ka Baap" is the story of emotional bonding between Jawan, a loving father who raises his son Bacha single-handedly and sacrificing his own needs of companionship and love.

"Jawan's only ambition in life is to see his son getting married. However, fate has something different for them... Watch out how their moralities, social taboos, their love, their ambition, and their duty is challenged and rediscovered," read the description of the play.

The tickets, ranging from ₹450 to ₹3,000, are available for purchase on BookMyShow.