Law & Order SVU Season 27 finale: When and where to watch, release time and what’s in store

Fans of the long-running crime series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are gearing up for the end of Season 27, with the finale set to air on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9 pm ET on NBC, according to Deadline.

The series continues to follow the Special Victims Unit as they investigate complex and often disturbing crimes.(X/ @NBCSVU_fans)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The hit NBC series has remained a steady primetime staple for more than two decades, continuing to draw viewers with its case-of-the-week format and emotionally driven storytelling.

Led by Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, the series continues to follow the Special Victims Unit as they investigate complex and often disturbing crimes. The ensemble also includes Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and Corey Cott, among others.

What to expect from the Season 27 finale

While Season 27 is coming to a close, reports suggest the finale will deliver high-stakes drama rather than a quiet wrap-up.

The final episode, titled “Monster,” will reportedly center on the fallout from a critical mistake made during the rescue of a kidnapped child. According to NBC Insider details, that error leads to major complications in court proceedings, putting the SVU team under intense scrutiny.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, Detective Jake Griffin finds himself in danger as he investigates the truth about his former mentor, adding another layer of tension to the storyline. The episode is expected to tie together multiple arcs that have been building throughout the season. Ice-T teases future of the series {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, Detective Jake Griffin finds himself in danger as he investigates the truth about his former mentor, adding another layer of tension to the storyline. The episode is expected to tie together multiple arcs that have been building throughout the season. Ice-T teases future of the series {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite fan concerns about the season ending, Ice-T has previously hinted that the show’s future remains secure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite fan concerns about the season ending, Ice-T has previously hinted that the show’s future remains secure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a March post on X, he wrote: “I’m on the last three episodes of the season [27], which means going into season 28, Fin will still be alive and breathing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a March post on X, he wrote: “I’m on the last three episodes of the season [27], which means going into season 28, Fin will still be alive and breathing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: CBS Evening News medical emergency: Why Tony Dokoupil segment was cut short; first update

His comments confirmed that the series has been renewed, with Season 28 expected to continue the story later in the year.

With Season 27 set to conclude on a dramatic note and Season 28 already confirmed, viewers can expect the SVU team’s investigations, and Benson’s leadership, to continue well beyond the finale.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON