Lew Palter who starred in ‘Titanic’ as ancestor of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's wife dies at 94

Lew Palter, an actor who had a link to the Titan submersible incident, has died at the age of 94, his family confirmed. Lew died on May 21 at his home in Los Angeles. He was battling lung cancer. “As a teacher, he seemed to have truly changed people’s lives,” his daughter told The Hollywood Reporter. Lew Palter starred in James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ as retail tycoon Isidor Strauss, who died along with more than a thousand others after the iconic ship sank (IMDb, Hotstar screenshot)

Lew starred in James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ as retail tycoon Isidor Strauss, who died along with more than a thousand others after the iconic ship sank. Isidor and his wife Ida were immortalised in James Cameron’s 1997 film ‘Titanic’. They were shown lying on a bed as the icy waters rose around them.

Notably, the wife of late OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Wendy, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida lost their lives in the 1912 disaster. Isidor was reportedly a renowned former congressman and co-owner of Macy's department store. In real life, the pair had been offered seats on a lifeboat. However, Isidor refused to go until all the women and children had been rescued. Ida refused to go without him.

OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush was killed in the latest Titan submersible tragedy along with British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

Lew was an admired faculty member at CalArts School of Theater. He joined the school in 1072 and retired in 2013. Lew mentored several stars, including Don Cheadle, Ed Harris, and Cecily Strong. He starred in other films like ‘First Monday in October,’ ‘The Flying Nun,’ ‘Hill Street Blues,’ and ‘L.A. Law.’

"Lew loved the craft of acting and taught his students to do the same," CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston said in a statement after his death. “He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect, and humor in every scene, play, and class. He had the utmost respect of his students and encouraged all to find truth in their work and lives.”

