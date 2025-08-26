Lil Nas X seen leaving in blue jail jumpsuit after pleading not guilty to the 4 felony charges against him

Rapper Lil Nas X, who has been charged with four felonies after being found naked on the streets and hospitalised, is out of jail. The 26-year-old rapper was released from a local jail in the Los Angeles area after he posted $75,000 bond. US rapper Lil Nas X (L) is released from Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on August 25, 2025.(AFP)

Lil Nas X spotted in blue prison suit

The rapper, who had been in custody for a short period, was photographed making his way out of the courthouse in the Los Angeles-area on Monday as he made his $75,000 bail, leading to his release from custody after spending more than three days in jail after his arrest on Thursday.

The Montero (Call Me by Your Name) hitmaker was spotted in a full-body, baby blue jumpsuit in Van Nuys, California as he was being taken away from the legal facility after his arrest.

Lil Nas X, whose full name is Montero Lamar Hill, was spotted wearing sandals and carried papers in his hand as he left the building. The rapper had a white Jeep waiting for him outside of the jail. After leaving the building, he went right into the back seat of the car, avoiding the press gathered outside the facility and the attention.

He was charged with multiple felonies, leaving him exposed to five years in state prison if convicted of the charges he is accused of. Lil Nas X was arrested after police saw him walking naked down Ventura Avenue in Studio City.

Lil Nas X charged with four felonies

Rapper Lil Nas X is facing four felony charges, including assaulting a police officer, just days after he was reportedly found roaming the streets naked and hospitalized for a suspected overdose in Los Angeles, as reported by TMZ.

The charges stem from an incident where the rapper allegedly charged and attacked the responding officers after they were called to the reports of a naked man wandering the streets. As per a report by The Sun, Lil Nas X could face years in prison.

According to the media outlet, the Old Town Road singer faces four felonies after the naked incident in LA. He faces three charges of battery with injury on a police officer, while the fourth charge is for resisting an executive order.

Lil Nas X was held without jail over the weekend and appeared before a judge on Monday morning. Footage from before the day he was arrested by the police as he wandered the streets of LA showed him behaving erratically outside a hotel in West Hollywood. On Thursday, when police arrested the rapper, they believed he had overdosed and thus they first took him to the hospital and then transferred him to jail. Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea in response to being charged with battery of a police officer.