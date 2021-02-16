Home / Entertainment / Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu introduces Savi, Satya's 'world of fire and ice'
entertainment

Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu introduces Savi, Satya's 'world of fire and ice'

Taapsee Pannu has shared a glimpse of her on-screen romance with co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin. While she plays a character called Savi, his character is called Satya.
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Looop lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who had recently introduced her character Savi from the upcoming Looop Lapeta, has now shared a glimpse of her on-screen romance with co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The actor shared a new still from the forthcoming film, giving a sneak-peek into Savi and Satya's (Tahir's character) 'world of fire and ice'. In the picture, Tahir can be seen placing his head on Taapsee's lap while she is holding him in a loving embrace.

Taapsee captioned the post, "Satya ke liye, it was love at first fight. Aur main... Main bahut bhaag chuki thi. Ab bas paaon tikaana chahti thi. Life se maar khaane ki humein aadat ho gayi thi. Isiliye humne ek dusre ko hi, apna pain killer bana liya (For Satya, it was love at the first fight. And me, I just wanted to stay still after all the running around. In the fight against life, we became pain-killers for each other.). Enter the world of fire n ice! #LooopLapeta #SatyaAndSavi."

Later, Tahir also posted the same picture on his Instagram account with a sweet note. He wrote, "Dearest Savi, tujhse mill kar meri life badal gayi (life has changed after I met you) and all it took is a day. Sometimes when we're together I can feel time standstill. When you laugh it seems to slip by. We obviously bend the definition of time and now, quite literally, that must be put to the test. The only stakes higher than live or die are love & loss. So run, run like you must to keep us going! I place my bets on you."

The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari.

Apart from Looop Lapeta, Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Dobaaraa.

Meanwhile, Tahir, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is awaiting the release of 83, which also features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu tahir raj bhasin

Related Stories

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu drops glorious pic by the sunset on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta

PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta: 'My turbulent ship's anchor as well as iceberg'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:03 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP