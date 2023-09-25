Malibu Mayor accuses Kourtney Kardashian of lying on permit application for a Poosh event

Kourtney Kardashian has been accused by Malibu mayor Bruce Silverstein of lying on a permit application meant for a Poosh event held recently. Bruce accused the wellness influencer of providing false information regarding the nature of the Poolside with Poosh party held at a vast mansion in Malibu, California, last week.

In a lengthy Facebook, Bruce expressed his concerns, stating, “I understand that the event has been represented as a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property.”

“Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me, which was that the house is being'rented' for an ‘influencer event,” he added

An attendee informed Page Six that the privately organized wellness gathering for Poosh friends had no more than 100 guests in attendance. The politician also emphasized the adverse impact of the event on his constituents.

"As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with," Bruce wrote. He is now calling for an internal inquiry to find out whether any city personnel were involved in the alleged misrepresentation.

Kourtney, who launched her lifestyle brand in 2019, is currently expecting her fourth child. The reality TV star disclosed that she underwent emergency surgery for her unborn baby boy earlier this month, with her husband, Travis Barker, rushing back from Europe to be with her during the procedure.

