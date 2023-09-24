Doja Cat's latest track sparks controversy as she takes shots at the Kardashian's cosmetic procedures

In Doja's recently released track, W-t Vagina, the American rapper and singer seems to have indirectly called out the Kardashian family for their reliance on cosmetic procedures. Doja Cat's new track suggests Kardashians embrace cosmetic procedures (dojacat - Instagram, khloekardashian - Instagram)(Instagram)

In the song, Doja Cat raps, "Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her a#@, And pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian." While this line was well-received by some fans on social media, others didn't interpret it as a direct insult.

ALSO READ: ‘I named the song Balut because…’: Doja Cat shares the meaning behind her new song

"I mean, Kardashian is synonymous with cosmetic surgery in pop culture. It’s just a reference, not that deep," one fan remarked on Reddit. Another fan added, "I guess it’s more of a negative shout-out, lol." However, someone else countered, “She’s plastic as well, so I don’t understand.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has faced ongoing backlash from fans regarding their alleged extensive use of plastic surgery.

Recently, Kylie Jenner admitted to having breast implants prior to her pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi, despite years of denying any surgical enhancements. "I had beautiful breasts. Natural t–s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," they shared during an episode of their Hulu series, The Kardashians.

ALSO READ: ‘You’re just a witch’: Kourtney Kardashian says she ‘hates’ sister Kim in ‘Kardashians’ Season 4 trailer

Kylie had previously confessed to getting lip fillers at the age of 17 due to insecurity.

Kourtney Kardashian, at the age of 22, openly acknowledged having breast augmentation. She later expressed regret, saying, "I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before," in 2011.

In contrast, Kim Kardashian has constantly denied undergoing plastic surgery, despite ongoing speculation. However, she eventually admitted to receiving Botox injections in her neck in May 2023, as well as using "a little bit of Botox" in a 2022 Allure interview.