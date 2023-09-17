‘I named the song Balut because…’: Doja Cat shares the meaning behind her new song

Singer Doja Cate recently released a single named ‘Balut’ from her about-to-be-released album ‘Scarlet.’ Doja took to Instagram to share a story explaining the meaning and theme behind the song. Singer Doja Cate recently released a single named ‘Balut’ from her about-to-be-released album ‘Scarlet.’(REUTERS)

With the photograph of the washroom as a background, Doja put a story on Instagram explaining the meaning of Balut.

“I named the song Balut because it signifies a bird that's being eaten alive. It's a metaphor for twitter stans and the death of twitter toxicity. The beginning of ‘X’ and the end of ‘tweets,” wrote the singer in order to explain the meaning and inspiration behind the track.

Doja's new album- ‘Scarlet’ and the track Balut

Doja's latest track Balut is a part of her upcoming 15-track album named ‘Scarlet.’ The album is all set to release on September 22, 2023, and has fans waiting excitedly for the tracks created by Doja.

Balut is originally a dish popular in the Philippines, consisting of a fertilized developing egg embryo that is boiled and eaten directly from the shell.

While the song shares its name with the national dish of the country, its lyrics are poles apart. The lyrics of the songs have a rather boss-like vibe about a woman who is successful and empowered.

The track has a 90s nostalgic vibe with a laid-back outro.

Scarlet has a total of 15 tracks all sung by Doja herself. However, in a recent story, she shared that the beats of her album have all been created by different beatmakers and not herself.

“I have a handful of very talented beatmakers on my album and I have touched not one key or one button.”

Fans have very vocally been excited for Doja's new album: