Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, H2H stats, when and where to watch in India

The biggest match of matchday 1 of the Premier League 2025/26 between Manchester United and Arsenal will take place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the iconic Old Trafford stadium. Here is everything you need to know about the Manchester United vs Arsenal match. Benjamin Sesko (on left) and Vikto Gyokeres are all set to make their Premier League debuts(Manchester United and Arsenal FC on X)

Match details

Match: Manchester United vs Arsenal, matchday 1

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Kick-off Time: 9 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch the match in India?

Football fans from India can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal match LIVE on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The match will also be broadcasted on Star Sports channels too.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: H2H stats

This will be the 243rd meeting between the two clubs, with Manchester United leading with 99 wins compared to Arsenal’s 89 victories. Recent Premier League clashes have favored Arsenal, who won 3 of the last 5 matches, including a 2-0 victory in December 2024. The teams drew 1-1 on March 9, 2025.

Team news and preview

Manchester United, under the management of Ruben Amorim, have bolstered their squad with exciting new signings like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko to strengthen their attack.

Their promising pre-season victories against West Ham, Bournemouth, and Fiorentina have raised hopes for a strong start to the season. United are expected to adopt a 3-4-2-1 formation, aiming to control midfield and leverage their attacking reinforcements at home.

Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez were seen in the practice session. Though Onana might be able to start, there is very little chance the Argentine defender will be able to start in a big match like this. Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui did not play a single game of the preseason tour and have been monitored since then. Their availability for this match is still in doubt.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, the runners-up of the 2024-25 Premier League season, have also had a solid pre-season with wins over AC Milan, Newcastle, and Athletic Club. They have integrated new talents such as Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres to add depth and versatility.

Gabriel Jesus is already out due to injury. Along with him, Leandro Trossard is doubtful for this fixture. So, all eyes will be on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to lead the attack alongside new signing Martin Zubimendi.

Possible lineups

Manchester United: Bayındır, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Šeško, Cunha.

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Gyökeres