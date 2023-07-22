Meet America's richest comedians who turned jokes into millions!

Want to bring a smile to a comedian's face? Tell them you're pursuing comedy for the money. But be prepared to face the harsh reality of the road ahead, as it can be both bumpy and soul-crushing. In The Simpsons (1989-) Homer often sincerely wants to do what’s best for Marge, but fails in execution. She leaves him after one couples therapy session. There’s even a short divorce. Strangely, she continues to stay with him.(HT_PRINT)

Stacker compiled data from Celebrity Net Worth to unveil the top 25 richest comedians, ranked by their current net worth. The figures were calculated using a proprietary formula that considered various factors such as salaries, real estate holdings, royalties, and endorsements while factoring in taxes, fees, and lifestyle expenses.

At the 23rd spot is Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson, a British talent known for his sitcom and sketch comedy expertise. Sacha Baron Cohen, another fearless British gadfly, claimed the 19th position with a net worth of $160 million.

Steve Harvey, ranked 16th, had a tough journey before making it in stand-up comedy. Overcoming challenges, he headlined a popular sitcom and became part of the lucrative "Kings of Comedy" tour. Additionally, he founded the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, focusing on youth outreach.

Ray Romano, at 15th place, won hearts with his sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," earning an impressive $800,000 per episode by season five. Larry David, securing the 11th spot, initially faced stand-up comedy failures but struck gold with the smash sitcom "Seinfeld," co-created by him.

David Letterman, ranking 10th, transformed from an Indianapolis weatherman into the king of late-night television. Adam Sandler, at number 9, has consistently drawn legions of viewers for over three decades. Jay Leno, at 7th place, knows how to enjoy his fortune, boasting an impressive collection of rare cars and motorcycles. As a former host of “The Tonight Show.”

Ellen DeGeneres, occupying the 6th spot, made history as the only female stand-up comic invited to sit on Johnny Carson's couch after her debut performance on his show. Though not a traditional comedian, animator Matt Groening holds the 4th spot with a net worth of $600 million, thanks to creating the enduring comedy show "The Simpsons," now in its 34th season.

With net worth of $600 million Matt Stone, ranking 3rd, co-created "South Park" and amassed more wealth than his series co-visionary, Trey Parker.

And topping the list at number 1 is Jerry Seinfeld with a staggering net worth of $950 million. Co-creating and starring in the beloved sitcom "Seinfeld," he has secured significant earnings through syndication and streaming deals. His various projects, such as "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and stand-up specials, have also been fruitful for his financial success.

