Meghan Markle’s With Love premieres on Netflix with candid chats and lifestyle tips

Meghan Markle-produced With Love premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, featuring candid conversations with friends and practical lifestyle tips. Produced by Meghan Markle, With Love will debut on Netflix on March 4, 2025, and features candid conversations with both new and old acquaintances along with helpful advice. (X/@Netflix)

Meghan shares simple ways to find beauty in everyday moments and gives personal advice on enjoying life without worrying about perfection. She invites viewers to join her in cooking, gardening, and more.

The Los Angeles wildfires led to the postponement of the show, a tribute to Southern California's beauty, from its original January premiere to March 4 at Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s request, with Netflix’s full support.

Each episode follows Meghan as she prepares to welcome guests, both old and new, in the kitchen, garden, and even at the beehive. Whether sharing personal advice or learning something new, the show focuses on meaningful interactions.

Also read: Netflix scores Natalie Portman’s steamy rom-com in massive $55M deal

Shot in Montecito, California, the series features guests like Alice Waters, Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and other renowned chefs and close friends.

There will be eight episodes in the series altogether, and each episode will be about thirty-three minutes long. Meghan offers some new recipes from renowned chefs (and new friends) as well as personal advice that may be used in the kitchen and garden throughout the series.

The release timing will differ depending on the regions and below is the breakdown.

Regions Release Day and Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 12:00 am (PST) USA (Eastern Time) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 3:00am(EST) Brazil (BRT) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 5:00am(BRT) UK (BST) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 8:00am (BST) Central Europe (CET) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 9:00am(CET) India (IST) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 1:30 pm (IST) South Africa (SAST) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 9:00 am (SAST) Philippines (PHT) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 3:00 pm (PHT) Australia (ACDT) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 5:00 pm (ACDT) New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, March 4, 2025 7:00 pm (NZST) View All Prev Next

This is not the first time that Meghan has collaborated with Netflix. Harry & Meghan, a documentary series that provided a look inside Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship, their time as senior members of the British royal family, and their choice to relinquish their royal responsibilities, was published by the streaming service back in 2022. The show did not extend into a second season because it was a limited series.

Also read: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

The Sussexes have also produced two other series for Netflix through their company, Archewell Productions: Polo, a documentary series that provides an inside look at the international sport, and Heart of Invictus, a limited series that chronicled the journey of athletes competing in the 2022 Invictus Games. There is just one season in both series.

Whether or not With Love will return for a second season on Netflix has not yet been officially announced. Given that the series premiered today, it could be a while before we learn if Meghan will continue to host the show in the future.