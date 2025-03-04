Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meghan Markle’s With Love premieres on Netflix with candid chats and lifestyle tips

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2025 10:00 PM IST

The show features honest conversations and personal tips, promoting creativity in cooking and gardening, while honouring Southern California's beauty.

Meghan Markle-produced With Love premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, featuring candid conversations with friends and practical lifestyle tips.

Produced by Meghan Markle, With Love will debut on Netflix on March 4, 2025, and features candid conversations with both new and old acquaintances along with helpful advice. (X/@Netflix)
Produced by Meghan Markle, With Love will debut on Netflix on March 4, 2025, and features candid conversations with both new and old acquaintances along with helpful advice. (X/@Netflix)

Meghan shares simple ways to find beauty in everyday moments and gives personal advice on enjoying life without worrying about perfection. She invites viewers to join her in cooking, gardening, and more.

The Los Angeles wildfires led to the postponement of the show, a tribute to Southern California's beauty, from its original January premiere to March 4 at Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s request, with Netflix’s full support.

Each episode follows Meghan as she prepares to welcome guests, both old and new, in the kitchen, garden, and even at the beehive. Whether sharing personal advice or learning something new, the show focuses on meaningful interactions.

Also read: Netflix scores Natalie Portman’s steamy rom-com in massive $55M deal

Shot in Montecito, California, the series features guests like Alice Waters, Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and other renowned chefs and close friends.

There will be eight episodes in the series altogether, and each episode will be about thirty-three minutes long. Meghan offers some new recipes from renowned chefs (and new friends) as well as personal advice that may be used in the kitchen and garden throughout the series.

The release timing will differ depending on the regions and below is the breakdown.

RegionsRelease Day and DateLocal Time
USA (Pacific Time)Tuesday, March 4, 202512:00 am (PST)
USA (Eastern Time)Tuesday, March 4, 20253:00am(EST)
Brazil (BRT)Tuesday, March 4, 20255:00am(BRT)
UK (BST)Tuesday, March 4, 20258:00am (BST)
Central Europe (CET)Tuesday, March 4, 20259:00am(CET)
India (IST)Tuesday, March 4, 20251:30 pm (IST)
South Africa (SAST)Tuesday, March 4, 20259:00 am (SAST)
Philippines (PHT)Tuesday, March 4, 20253:00 pm (PHT)
Australia (ACDT)Tuesday, March 4, 20255:00 pm (ACDT)
New Zealand (NZST)Tuesday, March 4, 20257:00 pm (NZST)

This is not the first time that Meghan has collaborated with Netflix. Harry & Meghan, a documentary series that provided a look inside Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship, their time as senior members of the British royal family, and their choice to relinquish their royal responsibilities, was published by the streaming service back in 2022. The show did not extend into a second season because it was a limited series.

Also read: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

The Sussexes have also produced two other series for Netflix through their company, Archewell Productions: Polo, a documentary series that provides an inside look at the international sport, and Heart of Invictus, a limited series that chronicled the journey of athletes competing in the 2022 Invictus Games. There is just one season in both series.

Whether or not With Love will return for a second season on Netflix has not yet been officially announced. Given that the series premiered today, it could be a while before we learn if Meghan will continue to host the show in the future.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On