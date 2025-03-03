Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

The wait is finally over for Solo Leveling fans as the release date for Season 2, Episode 10 has been dropped! After the emotional events of the previous season, where Sung Jinwoo used the Elixir of Life to awaken his mother from her eternal slumber, the story picks up with even more intense action. With the Jeju Island raid on the horizon, Jinwoo discusses his role in the mission and crosses paths with fellow S-rank hunters as they prepare for the impending battle. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_pr/X)

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce felt ‘lucky’ after low-key date night, here's why

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The episode will be available to the international audience on Saturday, March 9, 2025. The release time of the episode may vary due to the different time zones followed. Fans are advised to take a look at the table below for the exact time of release.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 8, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday March 8, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 8, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 8, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 8, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 8, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 9, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 9, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

Also Read: Kieran Culkin family and net worth: All on Oscar winning actor's wife Jazz Charton and their kids

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10?

Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 10, titled We Need A Hero, is set to deliver a thrilling showdown between the Hunters of Korea and Japan, as teased in the previous episode’s gripping climax. Fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of Thomas Andre, a formidable figure hinted at earlier in the season, adding to the mounting tension.

As the Jeju Island Arc looms on the horizon, viewers are left wondering if this major storyline will be adapted in the final episodes of Season 2.