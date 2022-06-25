Mira Rajput enjoys dinner date with Shahid Kapoor in Switzerland, says she 'crawled onto his plate' for more pizza

Mira Rajputstepped out on a dinner date with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, sans their kids Misha and Zain. They are holidaying in Switzerland. Mira shared a series of pictures on Instagram and took fans inside their date night at a rustic Italian restaurant called Chesa Veglia. (Also read: Mira Rajput is overjoyed as she finds aloo gobhi, paneer in Switzerland)

In the pictures, Mira is seen posing in a blue top, paired with denim pants and boots at the restaurant. The pictures featured the wooden interiors and low ceilings of the eatery, as mentioned by Mira in the post. It was also followed by pictures of Italian food enjoyed by them. Sharing them, Mira wrote in the caption, “Dinner date with Amore Mio.”

Mira is a social media infleuncer. Giving a short summary of her visit to the restaurant, she reviewed her experience and continued on the post, “Chesa Veglia is supposed to be one of the best restaurants in St Moritz, but what stood out for me wasn’t just how simple yet delicious the food was, but the way the atmosphere just enveloped us into Italian warmth and hospitality. Rustic atmosphere, wooden interiors and low ceilings take you back to a time where you may have wanted to belong.”

“My favourite was the Pizza with Brie that I just couldn’t stop eating (crawled onto Shahid’s plate too). And I’m so glad the hotel wasn’t far because girl, these boots are not meant for walking,” she further added to the post. Meanwhile, Shahid also shared a picture of himself with Mira and their kids. It appears to be taken when they went on a hike.

Sharing the candid moment against the backdrop of the Alps, the actor shared, “The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my (heart emoji)’s.” Shahid was last seen in Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur.

