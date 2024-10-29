Adele pens emotional note, thanks Celine Dion for attending her Las Vegas show: Words will never sum up what you mean…

Adele, who recently got emotional after seeing Celine Dion in the audience at her Las Vegas show, has shared a post talking about the singer. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Adele posted her photo with Celine. (Also Read | Adele bursts into tears as she shares emotional hug with Celine Dion. Watch) Adele shared a picture with Celine Dion on Instagram.

Adele shares pic with Celine

In the picture, Adele was seen crying as Celine held her face. Both of them were seen in black outfits. Sharing the picture, Adele wrote, "I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!"

Adele posts emotional note for Celine

She added, "@celinedion I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. I have loved being there it has been such an honour and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)."

Celine was present at Adele's Las Vegas show

Earlier, in a video posted by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Adele sang her song When We Were Young as she approached Celine, who was seated in a box to the side of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele shed tears as the two embraced for a few seconds before saying a few things to Celine.

She then held and kissed Adele's hand while the singer waved at others nearby, before delivering a few more words to Celine and returning to the stage. Another video showed Celine sitting after her sweet moment with Adele and dabbing her own eyes.

About Adele and Celine

Adele paid Celine a backstage visit in January 2018 after she performed at the Colosseum during the singer's second Vegas engagement. Celine said in an Instagram post at the time that she had met Adele at her show, “Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them... I love her so much!!”

Adele also wrote on Instagram sharing her experience, "Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humour. Happy New Year lady x."

Adele's shows

Adele is set to bring her two-year Las Vegas residency to a close in November. During her performance in Munich in September, she shared that she plans to step away from music for a "long time" once her residency comes to an end.