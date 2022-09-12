Adil Khan on Rakhi Sawant not wearing 'revealing clothes' because of him: 'Not asking her to wear hijab, burqa'

Rakhi Sawant, who is currently dating Adil Khan, has said on multiple occasions that she has changed the way she dresses because of his objections. Adil recently addressed the matter and said that he has not forced Rakhi to change herself, but only shared his reservations with her. He also said that Rakhi herself is liking the change. Also Read| Rakhi Sawant says Adil Khan is told no one would marry his sister due to her

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan, who started dating earlier this year, recently appeared in their first music video together. At the launch of Tu Mere Dil Mein Rehne Ke Layak Nahi, Adil and Rakhi spoke to the media about why she has stopped wearing 'revealing clothes.'

Adil said, "Clothes increase your beauty, no doubt. I come from a Muslim background. It can't be that I forsake my religion and everything to be with Rakhi, I have to look after my family and religion too. It's not that religion allows these clothes. There are a lot of restrictions on clothes. Her clothes were not so good earlier, they were more revealing. And today also I am not telling her to wear a hijab or burqa. Rakhi wanted to wear these clothes and I did not restrict or force her to do it. I made her understand my point of view. And she is liking that she is changing it."

Rakhi replied that she is changing it because she wants Adil in her life. She added, "I'll still be Rakhi, with or without those clothes. I am happier that from the time Adil has come into my life, he has changed the way I dress. The public is very happy with it. It's okay as long as the public is happy. But when I go to Lokhandwala or Dubai for shopping, and I see a short dress, main ro padti hoon ki main tujhe pehen nahi paaungi (I break into tears thinking I can't wear you). Mai kabhi dress ko kabhi Adil, kabhi dress ko, kabhi Adil ko dekhti hoon...main tujhe pehenne ke layak nahi ye dress ko main kehti hoon, aur main aage badh jaati hoon (I see the dress, then Adil, then dress, then Adil, say to the dress that ‘I am not worthy of wearing you,’ and then move along). My heart burns whenever I see another girl wearing a short dress."

Rakhi started dating Adil after her split from Ritesh, whom she had introduced as her husband in Bigg Boss 15. She subsequently filed for divorce but later said that the legal proceedings are not needed as their marriage is not valid because Ritesh was already married when they tied the knot. She went public with her and Adil's relationship in May, and also revealed that his family does not approve of the way she dresses.

