 aespa’s Karina is dating Impossible Heir star Lee Jae Wook: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / aespa’s Karina is dating Impossible Heir star Lee Jae Wook: Report

aespa’s Karina is dating Impossible Heir star Lee Jae Wook: Report

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 27, 2024 09:37 AM IST

aespa's Karina and Lee Jae Wook rumored to be dating, agencies yet to confirm

K-pop idol Karina from the girl group aespa is reportedly in a relationship with K-drama star Lee Jae Wook, who recently returned with the drama Impossible Heir. On February 27 KST, media outlet Dispatch exclusively revealed this alleged romantic relationship. The respective agencies of both the stars have not yet confirmed this information.

aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook(X, Dispatch, pic credit- SM ent, C-JeS Studio)
aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook(X, Dispatch, pic credit- SM ent, C-JeS Studio)

aespa’s Karina is dating Lee Jae Wook

In response to the rumors about actor Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina possibly dating, their agency is taking a careful approach. They stated, "We're currently looking into the accuracy of these reports." A spokesperson from Lee Jae Wook's agency, C-JeS Studio, said on February 27 KST, "We've just seen the article. We'll need to check the details before confirming anything."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: BTS Jungkook's Seven named 10th biggest song of the year, trailing Taylor Swift: IFPI Global Chart

Karina and Lee Jae Wook's dating timeline

On February 27th, a well-known South Korean media outlet, renowned for verifying various dating speculations such as those involving Blackpink's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun, published a report suggesting a romantic involvement between Karina and Lee Jae Wook. According to the report, the two celebrities apparently became closer romantically after attending a fashion show for a brand together in Milan last month, and their relationship has continued since then in Seoul. An official confirmation for the same is still pending.

Popular K-dramas of Lee Jae Wook

Since his debut in tvN's Memories of the Alhambra back in 2018, this actor has been carving out his path in the K-drama world. He's taken on memorable roles in various dramas like Search: WWW, Extraordinary You, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Alchemy of Souls, and Death's Game. Recently, his latest K-drama project, Impossible Heir, hit the screens on February 26th, and you can catch it now on Prime Video.

Also read: BTS Jungkook to Benny Blanco, J-Hope shocks with 7 unexpected features on new album HOTS

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On