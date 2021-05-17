Home / Entertainment / Music / After dissing Honey Singh, Shaan admits he went 'overboard' with Sniper video: 'I'm at a crossroads in my life'
Shaan, in a still from the Sniper video.
music

After dissing Honey Singh, Shaan admits he went 'overboard' with Sniper video: 'I'm at a crossroads in my life'

  • Singer Shaan, after dissing the music of Yo Yo Honey Singh recently, has admitted that the music video for his song Sniper went 'overboard'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
MAY 17, 2021

Singer Shaan has admitted that he might have gone 'overboard' with the music video for his song Sniper, in an effort to stay 'relevant', but said that he has no regrets.

He said in an interview that despite peaking at a time when 'people used to listen to songs on CDs, music videos, and television', what happened in the past is in the past.

He told a leading daily, "For someone to be able to relate to you in the present, you have to be in the present. You have to understand the current trends and adapt to them. As a singer, I have always tried to not become dated or stick to one style. I kept changing my style without losing my originality."

He continued, "Sniper is one of the many experiments that I have been doing on my channel. I know the video might have gone a little overboard but I am at a crossroads at this point in my life where I need to try new things. So I have no regrets; I will keep trying different things."

Sniper, released in November 2020, presented Shaan 'in an all-new avatar', and featured lyrics in English, Hindi, and Punjabi. The song combined genres such as hip-hop and R&B.

Also read: Shaan takes a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs, says they have no 'musicality'

In a recent interview, Shaan took a dig at the songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh, and said that they have no 'musicality' to them. He told AskMen India in Hindi, "Why is rap music so popular today? Is it because they use expletives? No, because there is no musicality in rap songs. Anyone can sing songs like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance."

