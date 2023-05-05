Ahead of The Kerala Story release, AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding in mosque. Watch

Music maestro AR Rahman has reacted to a video on Twitter which shows a Hindu wedding ceremony being held inside a mosque. His tweet came a day before the release of The Kerala Story, a controversial film based on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young 32000 Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS). Also read: AR Rahman breaks silence after Pune police stopped his show midway, shares clip of cop on stage. Watch Music Composer AR Rahman has re-tweeted a video of a Hindu wedding in a mosque. (ANI)

Rahman retweeted the video captioned as "Here is another #KeralaStory" and wrote, "Bravo (hands raised in air celebrating joy emoji) love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing (bandaged heart emoji)."

The almost two-minute clip shows a Hindu couple dressed as bride and groom, tying the knot as per Hindu customs in a mosque in Kerala's Alappuzha city. According to the video, the bride's mother who was struggling financially had approached the mosque's committee for help and the mosque authority not just agreed to host the wedding but also gifted bride gold and cash.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story released in theatres on Friday. Starring Adah Sharma, the film is written and directed by Sudipto Sen, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It claims to be inspired by true stories and that 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain for a third time a petition challenging the CBFC certification granted to The Kerala Story, saying courts must be very careful while staying exhibition of films. The court observed producers have invested money in the film and actors have dedicated their labour, and it is for the market to decide if the movie is not up to the mark. The apex court refused to entertain the plea which said it is a "worst kind of hate speech” and an “audio-visual propaganda”.

As per ANI, the theatres reached an agreement with distributors to screen the film on 50 screens in Kerala, but many have backed out. Later, it was decided that the film will be screened on only 17 screens in the state with only one in Kochi. Several shows around the state were cancelled amid protests against the movie for allegedly propagating a false narrative of Islamic conversion.

