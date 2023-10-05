Musicians take AI's help to imagine what Haule Haule would sound like if sung by Mohammad Rafi; result is just magical

Ever wondered what Mohammad Rafi would sound like if he was still singing romantic Bollywood melodies? If so, we have just the treat for you today. (Also read: Without a subconscious, AI cannot beat us: Javed Akhtar) Mohammad Rafi would have sounded just as perfect for Haule Haule as Sukhwinder Singh.

Legendary singer Mohammad died in 1980 after delivering some of the biggest Hindi hits like Baharon Phool Barsao, Yeh Reshmi Zulfein and many more. But music lovers still cannot get enough of his soulful, romantic voice. So much so that a duo of young musicians has created a special video that imagines what Rafi would sound like had he sung Salim Suleiman's 2008 hit Haule Haule Hojaege Pyar.

What's in the video?

With a little help from AI, Aditya Kalway modified his voice to sound like Rafi as he sang the beautiful song from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, originally performed by Sukhwinder Singh. He also took help from Anshuman Sharma, who gave a vintage, beautiful touch to the song.

The video also includes clips of Dilip Kumar and Leena Chandavarkar from Bairaag song Saare Sheher Mein Aapsa Koi Nahi. Watch it here:

What was the process?

When HT reached out to Aditya on about the process of creating the song, he explained that he sang the song himself and later ran it through AI to fully transform it into Rafi's voice. “I recorded the song first. So basically I tried to imagine how Rafi Sahab would sing it, his way of saying words and singing style as close as I could. Then we have a draft of me singing Haule Haule as Rafi sahab would’ve but in my voice still,” he said.

“We used Rafi’s Sahab AI Voice Model to convert just my voice to Rafi Sahab’s. Everything else the notes, the pitch, the singing is all mine, how I’ve done it,” he added.

He explained the process is similar to how filmmakers employ CGI techniques in movie. “You record the actor’s performance and just change the face or character. Same way just the voice has changed, nothing else, the performance is Real not AI generated,” Aditya said.

Aditya said that the entire process, including adding Anshuman's music, took less than an hour.

Reactions from musicians

The video got the boys praise from singers and music composers. Sonu Nigam commented, “Unbelievable... Amazing... Kudos to both of you.” Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Mad! Sounds totally legit!” Song's original composer Salim Merchant commented, “Wow! That’s so cool @anshuman.sharma1 @adityakalway.”

