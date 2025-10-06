Alisha Chinai recalls being isolated after filing sexual harassment case against Anu Malik: ‘They dismissed it outright’

Singer Alisha Chinai recently opened up about her 1996 sexual harassment case against music composer Anu Malik, revealing that after taking legal action, she was isolated by the industry and work offers came to a halt. Speaking to Zoom, the Made In India singer recalled she wasn’t initially inclined to take action, but her then-husband and manager, Rajesh, encouraged her to speak up. Encouraged by her husband Rajesh, Alisha Chinai said she initially hesitated but later supported other women accusing Anu Malik during the #MeToo movement.

Alisha expressed her disappointment

In an interview with Zoom, Alisha recounted, "I believe they dismissed it outright. Ultimately, it’s a man’s domain, sadly. Well, it used to be. Now, it’s a woman’s domain. At that time, I was married, and my former husband Rajesh was also overseeing much of my career. He was quite supportive of my perspective."

Alisha shared that most of her songs at the time were with Anu Malik, and once the case went public, much of her professional work dried up. She also expressed disappointment that no one in the industry supported her when she spoke out. “A lot of my work just stopped. But I told myself, forget it, it didn’t bother me that they isolated me,” she said.

Despite the past, Alisha and Anu Malik reunited professionally in 2003 for the film Ishq Vishk, and later served as judges on Indian Idol. She explained that the reconciliation came after Anu offered a personal apology, admitting that he had crossed the line.

Years later, during the #MeToo movement in 2018, several women accused Anu Malik of similar misconduct and reached out to Alisha for her support. Though hesitant at first, she eventually backed their claims.

About Alisha Chinai

Alisha Chinai is a pop, Bollywood singer who rose to fame in the 1990s and is often credited as one of the early icons of the Indipop movement. Known for her distinctive voice, she became a household name with the smash hit Made in India in 1995. Throughout her career, she collaborated with music composers like Anu Malik, Bappi Lahiri, and Rajesh Roshan, delivering memorable tracks across pop albums and Bollywood films.