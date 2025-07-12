Amaal Mallik opens up about breaking family ties: ‘Expectations and comparisons with Armaan got too much’

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik recently offered a deeply personal account of his struggles with clinical depression, family expectations, and the emotional toll of growing up in the spotlight. In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal addressed the emotional post he shared (and later deleted) in March, where he revealed his mental health diagnosis and hinted at distance from his family. Amaal Mallik opens about breaking ties with his family in a new interview.

Amaal talks about the time when he was reaching a breaking point

In the interview, Amaal explained that he had reached a breaking point, trying to meet expectations placed on him by both his family and the industry. Despite earning awards and accolades, he admitted he couldn’t find peace, as the pressure to conform and deliver never truly let up.

He also reflected on the emotional distance with his mother, sharing how their different worlds created a disconnect. "She comes from a corporate law background, and I’m this disorganised, raw, rebellious artist. She wanted structure for me, and I tried, but I couldn’t fit into that mould. She’d compare me with Armaan, which affected both of us. But we’re on completely different paths—we make different music, do different interviews, have different personalities."

Amaal admitted that the constant comparisons, along with mounting pressure from the industry and family, led him to emotionally withdraw. "It mattered to me because it mattered to them. But I had to draw a line between my personal and professional life. It was affecting my mental health, and I needed space to breathe."

When asked whether this was when he decided to step back from his family, Amaal confirmed that it was. However, he made it clear that his relationship with Armaan has never been strained.

Amaal's strained relationship with family

In March, Amaal took to social media to share his battle with clinical depression and the emotional toll of his strained relationship with his family.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Amaal wrote, “I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too — but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings.” He clarified that his decision to step back from his family wasn’t driven by anger but was necessary for his personal healing. “From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional,” he added, expressing a desire to reclaim his peace and mental well-being.