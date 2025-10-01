Ammy Virk shares health update on Punjabi musician Rajvir Jawanda: ‘His heartbeat is stable’

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali following a serious bike accident that occurred a few days ago near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The 35-year-old artist suffered severe head and spinal injuries, and his condition remains critical. On 1 October, fellow Punjabi star Ammy Virk took to Instagram to share a picture of Rajvir from the hospital and offered an emotional update on his health. Rajvir Jawanda has a YouTube channel that he started back in 2019 and has posted over 250 videos with a total of 935K subscribers. (Rajvir Jawanda/Instagram)

Ammy Virk posts about Rajvir Jawanda

Ammy took to his Instagram and shared a post written in Punjabi which translates to, “Rajvir Vir’s heartbeat is now stable. Nature is showing its grace, and our prayers are having an effect. Stay strong. Rajvir is in high spirits.”

Following the post, fans flooded the comments with prayers and well-wishes for Rajvir’s health. However, according to a statement from Fortis Hospital on 30 September, reported by PTI, the singer's neurological condition remains critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite ongoing advanced treatment. He is currently on ventilator support.

Medical investigations have revealed hypoxic changes in the brain and extensive damage to both the cervical and dorsal spine, resulting in profound weakness in all four limbs. The injuries are described as life-threatening.

About Rajvir's accident

The accident took place on Saturday morning when Rajvir was riding his bike. He was initially taken to a Civil Hospital, where he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. He was later shifted to Fortis Hospital for intensive care.

Rajvir Jawanda is widely known for hit tracks like Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil, and Sardari, and has also made his mark in Punjabi cinema. A biking enthusiast, he often shared videos of his rides through the hills.

Just a day before the tragic accident, Rajvir had shared a video on Instagram promoting his upcoming song, unaware of the life-altering events that would follow.

In the days since, support has poured in from across Punjab and beyond. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann personally visited the hospital to check on the singer’s condition, reflecting the gravity of the situation. Leading voices from the Punjabi entertainment industry, including Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal, have also taken to social media, urging fans to keep Rajvir in their prayers as he continues to fight for his life.