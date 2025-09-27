What happened to Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda? On life support after bike crash
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 12:15 am IST
Rajvir Jawanda’s condition is reported to be critical, and the singer is currently on life support at Fortis Hospital in Punjab’s Mohali
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident while he was on a bike in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi on Saturday. Jawanda’s condition is said to be critical, and the singer is currently on life support at the Fortis Hospital in Punjab’s Mohali
The 35-year-old is known for his stage shows in the Punjabi music industry and has also carved out a name for himself as an actor in Punjabi films. On Friday, just a day before the accident, he had posted a video on Instagram promoting his new song.
The singer was also known for his passion for bikes, often sharing videos of his rides through mountain areas.
Details about what happened to Rajvir Jawanda
- According to police and sources, singer Rajvir Jawanda’s motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road, leading to a crash near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.
- Jawanda, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, was first taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had suffered severe head and spine injuries and also went into cardiac arrest. He was later referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
- Fortis Hospital said in a statement that the singer was put on “advanced life support” and remains in a critical state.
- Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reacted to the accident, praying that Rajvir Jawanda would return healthy to his family and fans. Former deputy CM and SAD president Sukhbir Badal also wished for the singer's recovery.
- Following the incident, fellow singers Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal visited him at the hospital. Singer Mankirat Aulakh, who also went to Fortis to see Jawanda, has asked all the fans of the Punjabi music industry to pray and said that these “prayers would turn into a miracle.”
- Fans have flooded social media with messages, praying for his speedy recovery.
