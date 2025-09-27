What happened to Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda? On life support after bike crash

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident while he was on a bike in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi on Saturday. Jawanda’s condition is said to be critical, and the singer is currently on life support at the Fortis Hospital in Punjab’s Mohali The 35-year-old is known for his stage shows in the Punjabi music industry and has also carved out a name for himself as an actor in Punjabi films(Instagram)

The 35-year-old is known for his stage shows in the Punjabi music industry and has also carved out a name for himself as an actor in Punjabi films. On Friday, just a day before the accident, he had posted a video on Instagram promoting his new song.

The singer was also known for his passion for bikes, often sharing videos of his rides through mountain areas.

Details about what happened to Rajvir Jawanda