Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda critically injured in road accident near Himachal Pradesh's Baddi

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 10:43 pm IST

Rajvir Jawanda, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, was first taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he suffered severe head and spine injuries

Mohali: Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, was critically injured in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. According to police and sources, the singer’s motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road, leading to a crash.

Rajvir Jawanda is married and is well-known for his hit tracks such as Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil, and Sardari.(X)
Jawanda, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, was first taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had suffered severe head and spine injuries and also went into cardiac arrest. He was later referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

"Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on 27th September and reported in the Emergency at 1:45 PM in an extremely critical condition. As per available information, he had sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident earlier in the morning and had also suffered a cardiac arrest at the Civil Hospital before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali," Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said in a media statement.

"On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support. He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring," the statement added.

Jawanda is married and is well-known for his hit tracks such as Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil, and Sardari. He has also acted in Punjabi films and earned a strong following among Punjabi music fans. On Friday, just a day before the accident, he had posted a video on Instagram promoting his new song.

The singer was also known for his passion for bikes, often sharing videos of his rides through mountain areas. Following the incident, fellow singers Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal visited him at the hospital. Fans have flooded social media with messages, praying for his speedy recovery.

