Amul dedicates topical to BTS ahead of their upcoming single Butter

Amul on Friday dedicated a topical to Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS, days after they announced their second English-language single titled Butter.

Taking to Instagram, Amul shared the post featuring the Amul girl along with the band members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It captioned the post, "#Amul Topical: Korean band announces single ‘Butter’!" The tagline on the picture reads 'beats other butter' and 'K-pop it onto bread'.

The South Korean band's Butter is set to release on May 21, this year. On April 26, taking to Twitter, BigHit Music shared a small video clip announcing the details. At the end of the clip, it read, "Butter 2021.05.21 13:00 KST | 00:00 EST."

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, RM spoke of the responsibility the group feels toward their fans. "We do of course feel a considerable sense of responsibility. We understand the impact and influence that we have -- it's an impact that goes across regions and borders, because the things that young people feel and experience in Korea is not exactly the same but is probably similar to what young people feel and experience in the U.S. In full understanding of that, we are always careful of what we say and what we do. This informs our campaign with UNICEF and other charity efforts," he had said.

Recently, BTS became the first Korean pop group to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for best pop duo/group performance. They are the first K-pop group to debut at the top of Billboard's Hot 100. They hold the Guinness World Records for most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours--Dynamite hit 101 million views.

BTS recently dropped the new song Film Out, a collaboration with J-pop band Back Number that appears as the ending theme in the new Japanese film Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team. The track will be included on their next Japanese-language album, BTS, The Best, scheduled to release on June 16.