IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS singer V releases a snippet of his new unreleased song, fans call it their new lullaby
BTS member V released a new snippet of an unreleased track.
BTS member V released a new snippet of an unreleased track.
music

BTS singer V releases a snippet of his new unreleased song, fans call it their new lullaby

  • BTS singer V surprised fans by releasing a snippet of his new, unreleased song on Twitter. He captioned the tweet, 'sleep'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST

BTS singer V had an emotional surprise for fans on Twitter. The singer, who has been hinting about his mixtape, released a portion of his new song on the social media platform. He captioned the tweet, "sleep."

The clip, which featured only the audio, had V singing a mellow song similar to that of a lullaby. The song was a mix of Korean and English lyrics. "Can I go to bed and sleep tonight? May I lean my body on you now. I'll come back to tell another story of mine," were the lines in English, as partly translated by fans.

A BTS fan, with the handle @btstranslation7, translated the Korean lines. "The silent night approaches me/and when i look towards the window with an empty gaze/i see the clouds outside are still walking [in the sky]/and the ruffling of my bed covers/ slowly, slowly fades away/ slowly, slowly the night fades away," the translation revealed.

Following the release, several fans thanked the singer and called the song their new lullaby. "My lullaby start from today. thanks," a fan tweeted. "Such a gorgeous lullaby!!! Thank you," added another fan. "My hypothetical future baby will be listening to this as their lullaby every night and there's nothing my hypothetical future husband can do about it," a third fan commented.


Also Read: BTS announces 'BTS Meal' with McDonald's and John Cena extends his support

V has been working on his solo mixtape, which has been dubbed as KTH1, for a while now. On numerous occasions, he shared musical spoilers to tease fans. In February, appearing in the 'BE-hind Story' video, the Winter Bear singer confirmed that his mixtape would have 13 songs. Back in December 2020, V told The Atlantic that he had intended on releasing the mixtape in 2020 but things did not work as per his plans. "This year has been packed so I couldn’t find that much time to work on it. I will try to perfect it next year," he said at the time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bts kpop south korea + 1 more

Related Stories

BTS members feature in a behind-the-scene clip from their song Dynamite.
BTS members feature in a behind-the-scene clip from their song Dynamite.
music

Bangtan Bomb shows BTS members practising their routine for Dynamite. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • A new Bangtan Bomb video showed RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook coming up with their own choreography for Dynamite.
READ FULL STORY
John Cena is a BTS fan.
John Cena is a BTS fan.
music

'BTS Army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment': John Cena

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • John Cena was all praise for BTS' fandom, ARMY, during his recent appearance on a talk show. The WWE star-actor is a BTS fan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP