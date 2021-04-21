BTS singer V releases a snippet of his new unreleased song, fans call it their new lullaby

BTS singer V had an emotional surprise for fans on Twitter. The singer, who has been hinting about his mixtape, released a portion of his new song on the social media platform. He captioned the tweet, "sleep."

The clip, which featured only the audio, had V singing a mellow song similar to that of a lullaby. The song was a mix of Korean and English lyrics. "Can I go to bed and sleep tonight? May I lean my body on you now. I'll come back to tell another story of mine," were the lines in English, as partly translated by fans.

A BTS fan, with the handle @btstranslation7, translated the Korean lines. "The silent night approaches me/and when i look towards the window with an empty gaze/i see the clouds outside are still walking [in the sky]/and the ruffling of my bed covers/ slowly, slowly fades away/ slowly, slowly the night fades away," the translation revealed.

Following the release, several fans thanked the singer and called the song their new lullaby. "My lullaby start from today. thanks," a fan tweeted. "Such a gorgeous lullaby!!! Thank you," added another fan. "My hypothetical future baby will be listening to this as their lullaby every night and there's nothing my hypothetical future husband can do about it," a third fan commented.

i think taehyung song help me to sleep well and no overthink that makes me cry every night❤️#TAEHYUNG #KTH1iscoming — lynlyn⟬⟭⟭⟬⁷ (@lynlyn_Vhyung) April 21, 2021





V has been working on his solo mixtape, which has been dubbed as KTH1, for a while now. On numerous occasions, he shared musical spoilers to tease fans. In February, appearing in the 'BE-hind Story' video, the Winter Bear singer confirmed that his mixtape would have 13 songs. Back in December 2020, V told The Atlantic that he had intended on releasing the mixtape in 2020 but things did not work as per his plans. "This year has been packed so I couldn’t find that much time to work on it. I will try to perfect it next year," he said at the time.

