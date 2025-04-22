Annoyed Rekha Bhardwaj stops singing during concert as organisers set off fireworks, fans say: ‘She was calm, patient’

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj recently held a concert in Bhopal but got annoyed when the organisers set off fireworks while she was performing. Taking to Instagram, Amazing_Bhopal AB shared a video of the incident. (Also Read | Vishal Bhardwaj feels Arnab Goswami ‘is less piercing’ post Kunal Kamra incident, wife Rekha Bhardwaj jokes ‘TV was on mute’) Rekha Bhardwaj performed in Bhopal recently.

Rekha Bhardwaj's concert interrupted by fireworks

The clip started with Rekha singing Lambi Judai. As the fireworks went off, Rekha stopped singing and closed her eyes. A visibly annoyed Rekha then said, "Yeh patakkhe bohut unmusical hai. Bohut ghalat waqt pe gaye hai (These fireworks are very unmusical. They went off at a very wrong time)."

Rekha remains calm, talks about inconvenience to others

Even though she was annoyed, she waited patiently for the fireworks to stop as she held the mic near her mouth. As it continued to go off, Rekha smiled and looked around. She also said, "Bichare jo sogaye honge aas paas unko taqleef hogi (Those who fell asleep, they must be having a problem)."

Rekha promptly sings as fireworks stop

After waiting for quite some time, Rekha called the names of a few people, seemingly the organisers. She said, "Can we please stop this? Yeh jo patakkhe. Bohut ho gaya (These fireworks. Enough now)." As it stopped, Rekha started singing again amid hoots and cheers from the crowd.

Fans shower praise on Rekha

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She was so calm and patient. Legend for a reason." A comment read, "Grace isn’t always in silence—sometimes, it’s in how one continues despite the noise. @rekha_bhardwaj ji, a lesson in composure. Some voices rise above noise, not in volume, but in grace." "But she didn't lose the feel, started on point," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Handled everything with patience."

About Rekha

Rekha has sung many hit songs such as Namak Ishq Ka, Kabira, Laadki, Genda Phool, Mat Aana, Nikat, Aise Kyun, So Ja So Ja, Sakhi Ri, and Yeh Ishq Hai. She also lent her voice to Teri Fariyad, Dum Ghutta Hai, Zinda, Mileya Mileya, Hamari Atariya Pe, Ghagra, Oye Boy Charlie and Phir Le Aya Dil among others.