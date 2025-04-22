Annoyed Rekha Bhardwaj stops singing during concert as organisers set off fireworks, fans say: ‘She was calm, patient’
The fireworks went off when Rekha Bhardwaj sang Lambi Judai. A visibly annoyed Rekha called the fireworks "very unmusical".
Singer Rekha Bhardwaj recently held a concert in Bhopal but got annoyed when the organisers set off fireworks while she was performing. Taking to Instagram, Amazing_Bhopal AB shared a video of the incident. (Also Read | Vishal Bhardwaj feels Arnab Goswami ‘is less piercing’ post Kunal Kamra incident, wife Rekha Bhardwaj jokes ‘TV was on mute’)
Rekha Bhardwaj's concert interrupted by fireworks
The clip started with Rekha singing Lambi Judai. As the fireworks went off, Rekha stopped singing and closed her eyes. A visibly annoyed Rekha then said, "Yeh patakkhe bohut unmusical hai. Bohut ghalat waqt pe gaye hai (These fireworks are very unmusical. They went off at a very wrong time)."
Rekha remains calm, talks about inconvenience to others
Even though she was annoyed, she waited patiently for the fireworks to stop as she held the mic near her mouth. As it continued to go off, Rekha smiled and looked around. She also said, "Bichare jo sogaye honge aas paas unko taqleef hogi (Those who fell asleep, they must be having a problem)."
Rekha promptly sings as fireworks stop
After waiting for quite some time, Rekha called the names of a few people, seemingly the organisers. She said, "Can we please stop this? Yeh jo patakkhe. Bohut ho gaya (These fireworks. Enough now)." As it stopped, Rekha started singing again amid hoots and cheers from the crowd.
Fans shower praise on Rekha
Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She was so calm and patient. Legend for a reason." A comment read, "Grace isn’t always in silence—sometimes, it’s in how one continues despite the noise. @rekha_bhardwaj ji, a lesson in composure. Some voices rise above noise, not in volume, but in grace." "But she didn't lose the feel, started on point," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Handled everything with patience."
About Rekha
Rekha has sung many hit songs such as Namak Ishq Ka, Kabira, Laadki, Genda Phool, Mat Aana, Nikat, Aise Kyun, So Ja So Ja, Sakhi Ri, and Yeh Ishq Hai. She also lent her voice to Teri Fariyad, Dum Ghutta Hai, Zinda, Mileya Mileya, Hamari Atariya Pe, Ghagra, Oye Boy Charlie and Phir Le Aya Dil among others.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.