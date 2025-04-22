Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Annoyed Rekha Bhardwaj stops singing during concert as organisers set off fireworks, fans say: ‘She was calm, patient’

ByAnanya Das
Apr 22, 2025 08:45 AM IST

The fireworks went off when Rekha Bhardwaj sang Lambi Judai. A visibly annoyed Rekha called the fireworks "very unmusical".

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj recently held a concert in Bhopal but got annoyed when the organisers set off fireworks while she was performing. Taking to Instagram, Amazing_Bhopal AB shared a video of the incident. (Also Read | Vishal Bhardwaj feels Arnab Goswami ‘is less piercing’ post Kunal Kamra incident, wife Rekha Bhardwaj jokes ‘TV was on mute’)

Rekha Bhardwaj performed in Bhopal recently.
Rekha Bhardwaj performed in Bhopal recently.

Rekha Bhardwaj's concert interrupted by fireworks

The clip started with Rekha singing Lambi Judai. As the fireworks went off, Rekha stopped singing and closed her eyes. A visibly annoyed Rekha then said, "Yeh patakkhe bohut unmusical hai. Bohut ghalat waqt pe gaye hai (These fireworks are very unmusical. They went off at a very wrong time)."

Rekha remains calm, talks about inconvenience to others

Even though she was annoyed, she waited patiently for the fireworks to stop as she held the mic near her mouth. As it continued to go off, Rekha smiled and looked around. She also said, "Bichare jo sogaye honge aas paas unko taqleef hogi (Those who fell asleep, they must be having a problem)."

Rekha promptly sings as fireworks stop

After waiting for quite some time, Rekha called the names of a few people, seemingly the organisers. She said, "Can we please stop this? Yeh jo patakkhe. Bohut ho gaya (These fireworks. Enough now)." As it stopped, Rekha started singing again amid hoots and cheers from the crowd.

Fans shower praise on Rekha

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She was so calm and patient. Legend for a reason." A comment read, "Grace isn’t always in silence—sometimes, it’s in how one continues despite the noise. @rekha_bhardwaj ji, a lesson in composure. Some voices rise above noise, not in volume, but in grace." "But she didn't lose the feel, started on point," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Handled everything with patience."

About Rekha

Rekha has sung many hit songs such as Namak Ishq Ka, Kabira, Laadki, Genda Phool, Mat Aana, Nikat, Aise Kyun, So Ja So Ja, Sakhi Ri, and Yeh Ishq Hai. She also lent her voice to Teri Fariyad, Dum Ghutta Hai, Zinda, Mileya Mileya, Hamari Atariya Pe, Ghagra, Oye Boy Charlie and Phir Le Aya Dil among others.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Annoyed Rekha Bhardwaj stops singing during concert as organisers set off fireworks, fans say: ‘She was calm, patient’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On