Home / Entertainment / Music / Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Indian Idol-Amit Kumar controversy: 'Found the contestants very talented '
music

Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Indian Idol-Amit Kumar controversy: 'Found the contestants very talented '

Anuradha Paudwal has said the contestants of Indian Idol 12 are 'talented', when asked about Amit Kumar claiming that he was asked to praise everyone on the show regardless of his opinion about them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Anuradha Paudwal on Indian Idol 12.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal has reacted to the recent controversy around singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Anuradha, along with Kumar Sanu and Roop Kumar Rathod, are the latest guest judges on the show.

After appearing in an episode of the show as a guest, son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, Amit Kumar, had said that he did not like the performances but praised them because he had been asked to, irrespective of his own opinion.

Asked about Amit's statements, Anuradha told Aaj Tak, "I found the contestants very talented and there was nothing controversial about it. If people are questioning their (contestants') talent, I am surprised. I have no idea about the controversy around Amit ji but when I went, the kids sang really well. I was surprised watching their performance."

In his interview to a leading daily, Amit had said, “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

Also read:Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares childhood pic, reveals he is 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'

He also said that he went on the show for money, adding that he respects the judges and participants on the show. "Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anuradha paudwal singer anuradha paudwal amit kumar indian idol 12

Related Stories

bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares childhood pic, reveals he is 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:12 AM IST
bollywood

Neena Gupta reacts to playing Kanwaljit Singh's mom in Sardar Ka Grandson, after playing his lover in 90s

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP