Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares childhood pic, reveals he is 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'
Babil has shared an unseen throwback picture from his childhood.
Babil has shared an unseen throwback picture from his childhood.
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares childhood pic, reveals he is 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'

  • Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has said that is as 'single as a tree in a concrete jungle'. Babil was answering a fan's question in an Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:12 AM IST

Babil Khan has shared a throwback picture from his childhood and has also revealed that he is single. The late actor Irrfan Khan's son responded to a question posed to him about his relationship status.

Babil shared a picture of himself as a toddler, exploring parts of a camera that is hanging by his neck. Babil captioned the picture, "Fate, since ‘98." Asked, "Babil, are you single" Babil commented, "Single as a tree in a concrete jungle."

Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar also commented on the post, responding to a comment on his hair and cheeks. "Hair courtesy his mallu caretaker. clothes are tailored and cheeks? breast feeding is the best feeding," Sutapa wrote.

Earlier this year, Babil had announced his acting debut, Qala. Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Qala is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and also features Tripti Dimri.

Irrfan died last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Babil and Sutapa have been sharing memories of Irrfan on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. His most recent post about his father was yet another unseen picture.

Babil shared a picture from Irrfan's college days and wrote earlier this week, "Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing."

Also read: Neena reacts to playing Kanwaljit's mom, after playing lovers in 90s

Sutapa commented on it, "He looked at that time quite similar to you though I find you more good looking. He was just a year old from you when he did this third year student production 'the dumb waiter Harold Pinter's play.he didn't have the luxury to indulge in existential questions at that time. He knew one Mantra and that was of working hard."

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
babil khan irrfan khan

Related Stories

Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh in Saans.
Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh in Saans.
bollywood

Neena reacts to playing Kanwaljit's mom, after playing lovers in 90s

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta has reacted to playing mother to Kanjwaljit Singh's character in Sardar Ka Grandson, after the two famously played a married couple in Saans.
READ FULL STORY
Suhana Khan turned 21 on Saturday.
Suhana Khan turned 21 on Saturday.
bollywood

Suhana Khan gets 'birthday kisses' from cousin Alia in unseen throwback pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:06 AM IST
  • Alia Chhiba, Suhana Khan's cousin, has sent her 'birthday kisses' on Instagram. Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, turned 21 on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.