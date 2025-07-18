AP Dhillon, Tara Sutaria's track Thodi Si Daaru is similar to Shinchan's theme song? Internet says ‘19-20 ka farak hai’

Singer AP Dhillon and actor Tara Sutaria recently set social media abuzz with their chemistry in the new track Thodi Si Daaru. However, eagle-eyed internet users have now pointed out uncanny similarities between Dhillon's song and the theme song of the popular cartoon Shinchan. Internet finds uncanny similarities between AP Dhillon's Thodi Si Daaru and Shinchan's theme song.

Internet compares Thodi Si Daaru to Shinchan theme song

An Instagram user shared a video comparing Thodi Si Daaru with the Hindi theme of Shinchan, titled Mera Naam Bhi Shinchan Hai, and the internet couldn’t help but notice the resemblance. One of the comments read, "Bas 19-20 ka farak hai 😂." Another said, "Same same but different." One user criticised the singer, writing, "Shameful." A cheeky comment read, "AP Chan." Another user added, "Definitely similar. For a fact even a legendary singer like @shreyaghoshal can't save a bad song like that." Someone else commented, "Every masterpiece has its own cheap copy."

That said, AP Dhillon’s fans also came to his defence. One commented, "They are calling every other song copied." Another said, "I don't care, I love the song's vibes." A third wrote, "Haters hates. Art goes on." Another added, "According to this, every 4x4 beat song are same. From 'All the Small Things' of Blink-182 to APT."

About Thodi Si Daaru

With lyrics by Shinda Kahlon and music by AP Dhillon and Luca Mauti, the song also marks a collaboration with acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal. A major talking point of the video is AP’s on-screen chemistry with Tara Sutaria. The music video was released just weeks after rumours of their real-life romance began, following their joint outing from a restaurant.

Before this, Tara also grabbed attention for her chemistry with Ishaan Khatter in the song Pyaar Aata Hai, which too was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. She was last seen in the thriller Apurva, co-starring Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, now streaming on JioCinema. Tara was also linked to Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, but later clarified on Instagram that she is not a part of the film.