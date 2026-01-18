Armaan Malik hospitalised, shares health update: ‘Last few days have not been fun’

On Sunday, Armaan took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a photo from the hospital, where he was seen with an IV drip attached to his hand. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Last few days have not been fun but I’m good now! Time to rest up & recharge.” The post immediately sparked concern among fans, who flooded the comments section with wishes for his speedy recovery.

Singer Armaan Malik recently shared a health update with his fans, revealing that he was hospitalised over the past few days. While the singer did not disclose the exact reason behind his hospital stay, he admitted that his health had not been in the best shape. Reassuring fans, Armaan shared that he is now feeling better and is focusing on rest and recovery.

On Instagram, Armaan also reshared a thoughtful message on his Stories that read, “Make sure to include yourself in the list of things you need to take care of this year,” subtly emphasising the importance of self-care.

In another news, Armaan had made headlines a few weeks ago after urging fans to stop comparing him with his brother, music composer Amaal Mallik. In a heartfelt note, he wrote, “I genuinely don’t understand why a section of the fandom keeps trying to pit me and Amaal against each other. Our paths are different, but our joy has always come from seeing each other grow and succeed.” He further added that there is a lot of new music on the way and encouraged fans to focus on that instead, signing off with, “Let’s stand united, move forward together, and let the music do all the talking. Peace & love.”