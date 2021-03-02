Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media
Singer Armaan Malik is very vocal about his thoughts about his music, and the industry, but there are some topics he steers away from including “religion and politics”.
He reasons, “When it comes to my music, what I believe in and what I want to do, I never fake anything. But when it comes to certain topics that are controversial, and I know if I talk about those, someone is going to say something and it will become news — I tend not to say much.”
There has been this never-ending debate about whether public figures and celebrities should comment on everything that is being talked about on social media. Malik feels, “Sometimes, there are thoughts that are left inside of us that we can’t say. If you voice something, you voice from one side. There are always two sides to everything. If you say something from one side, then the other side will hit you.”
Therefore, the singer asserts there are “certain areas” which are best left untouched.
“Be it religion or politics, I don’t talk about those topics at all. I don’t believe in talking about them because they are controversial topics. I have my own beliefs and have my own way of thinking, but I don’t feel the need to voice that, because someone or the other will take offence to it. So, there’s no point putting your point of view across,” he explains, adding that he prefers to “stick to my music, my fans and my community online and I try to keep it as healthy as possible”.
Son of music composer Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik, the singer has been associated with the music business ever since he was a child. Best known for popular numbers such as Tu Hawa, Naina, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Sau Aasmaan, Dil Mein Tum Ho, there’s one change that Malik is eagerly wanting to see in the industry.
“I think it’s happening now and that’s royalties being distributed properly to the creators of the songs. I’m a really big advocate of that. The creators and people who make the songs — the composer, the lyricist, people behind the song — need to be compensated in the right way. And laws are coming into place to take care of that. I hope we move towards a more legalised and a more professional way of working,” he concludes on a hopeful note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more
- BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BLACKPINK's Rosé solo debut release date out, see teaser poster
- BLACKPINK member Rosé shared posters to confirm that she will make her solo debut on March 12. Her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie extend their support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have a renewed zeal in 2021: Tulsi Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS singer V ended yoga session with a 'namaste' and Indian fans rejoiced
- BTS singer V left fans in India screaming after he was seen thanking a yoga instructor with a "namaste."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS: Jungkook drops JJK1 mixtape spoilers, breaks a VLive record
- BTS singer Jungkook was the talk of the town with his surprise VLive followed by his statements on his upcoming mixtape, dubbed JJK1, on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower was made perfect by Neeti Mohan. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jonita Gandhi: Music industry is still male dominant and there’s a certain stereotyping that’s happening with women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, woman brings pups Gustav and Koji to police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajid composes for Radhe without Wajid, calls Salman 'our pillar of strength'
- Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame has said in a recent interview how Salman Khan has been supporting him after his brother Wajid's death last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention
- Last year, BTS singer Jimin caused a frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS ARMY goes gaga as V and Jungkook discuss KTH1 and JJK1 mixtapes
- BTS singer V confirmed that his mixtape would feature 13 songs. This revelation has left the fandom, ARMY, in an emotional state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas' Spaceman songs are love letters to Priyanka Chopra
- Nick Jonas has released the title track from his new album Spaceman. The singer revealed that most songs on the album are musical love letters to Priyanka Chopra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox