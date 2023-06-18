Asees Kaur gets married to Goldie Sohel, shares first pics; Sonakshi Sinha says ‘jodi blockbuster hai’. See post

Singers Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel posted their first pictures after tying the knot on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the newlywed couple shared a joint post. For the wedding, Asees and Goldie Sohel opted for pink outfits. While Asees wore a pink salwar suit, Goldie was seen in a white sherwani and pink turban. (Also Read | Raatan Lambiyaan singer Asees Kaur to tie the knot with Goldie Sohel on June 17) Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel tied the knot.

Asees and Goldie's first pics

In the first picture, Asees smiled as Goldie looked at her as they sat inside a gurdwara. Goldie kept his arm around Asees in the next photo as they looked at each other. In the last photo, the duo closed their eyes as they kept their face near each other. Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, "Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai (thanks to the Lord) (two hearts and nazar amulet emojis)." They also added--Asees Kaur, Goldie Sohel, Waheguru, wedding and blessings as the hashtags.

Celebrities react

Reacting to the post, Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Omg congratulations Asees and Goldie!!! Yeh jodi blockbuster hai (this pair is a blockbuster)." Jasmin Bhasin wrote, "Wow wow congratulations, party chahaiye (need party) @aseeskaurmusic." Divyanka Tripathi said, "Congratulations Asees." Hina Khan wished, "Congratulations Asees, so happy for both of you." Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Yuvika Chaudhary and Tulsi Kumar among other celebrities also congratulated the couple.

Asees on her life

Recently, Asees said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments."

She had also added, "Post the wedding we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple. We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month. Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it's also my first live show after my marriage which makes it even more special for me. I'll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying a homage to Sidhu Moose Wala. Exciting times ahead."

Asees and Goldie's engagement

Asees, known for singing the superhit romantic track Raatan Lambiyaan (2020 film Shershaah), announced her engagement to Sohel on Instagram in January this year. She shared a photo of the couple sitting inside a gurdwara. Asees posted the photo with a red heart, an infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis.

