After Asha Bhosle’s death, son urges fans to avoid crowding funeral at Shivaji Park

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12, after battling prolonged health complications. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday, with her son Anand Bhosle urging fans and well-wishers to avoid gathering at the funeral venue.

Asha Bhosle’s son requests privacy

Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92.

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On Saturday, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier following cardiac and respiratory issues. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise.

Later, Asha Bhosle’s son briefly addressed the media, sharing that people would be allowed to pay their last respects to the late singer between 10:30 am and 2 pm at her residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai. He was accompanied by politician Ashish Shelar during the interaction with the media.

“Tomorrow, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building. At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding,” Anand Bhosle said in Hindi.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to inform the reporters that the last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to inform the reporters that the last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle dies at the age of 92 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle dies at the age of 92 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well since the last few months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well since the last few months. {{/usCountry}}

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Asha Bhosle was known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

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Her mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, from 11 am on Monday. The singer's family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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