Asha Bhosle sings Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai. Watch

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai on Monday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), HT Mumbai shared a video of the duo sitting on a couch. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts as he helps Asha Bhosle at World Cup final) Amit Shah met Asha Bhosle and Zanai Bhosle in Mumbai.

Asha meets Amit Shah

For the meeting, Asha wore a floral cream saree. She also sang Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar from the 1961 film Hum Dono. In the clip, Asha and the home minister smiled.

Zanai shares pics of Asha, Amit Shah

Asha's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle also shared pictures on Instagram. In one of the photos, Amit Shah and Zanai greeted each other with folded hands. She was seen in a suit. Asha looked at them and smiled. She captioned the post, "Fantastic way to start the day (folded hands emoji)!" She shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Blessed day." Asha re-shared the post on Instagram.

About Best of Asha photobiography

As per news agency ANI, the home minister met with Asha and unveiled her photobiography Best of Asha. Conceptualised and initiated by Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MLA Ashish Shelar, Best of Asha is a compilation of photographs of the singer captured by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

The book was released at the hands of the home minister, who is on a visit to Mumbai at Sahyadri Guest House. Ashish Shelar with his wife Pratima Shelar, Zanai, Anand Bhosle, Ameya Hete and Ankit Hete of Valuable Group, Prasad Mahadkar of Jeevan Gani and designer Nutan Ajgaonkar who crafted the book were also present. In several photos, the home minister and the singer were seen conversing. The two also posed with the Best of Asha book.

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

