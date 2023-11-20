Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts as he helps Asha Bhosle at World Cup final: ‘He is a thorough gentleman and very courteous'

Shah Rukh Khan continues to trend on social media even hours after he watched the World Cup final match in Ahmedabad. A video of him helping Asha Bhosle at the stadium has gone viral for all the right reasons. Shah Rukh was seated next to the veteran singer as he enjoyed the match with his family. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan cheers team India after World Cup loss, Ranveer Singh says ‘We’re all gutted' Asha Bhosle and Shah Rukh Khan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan helps Asha Bhosle

Shah Rukh was seen seated between Asha Bhosle and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Next to Jay Shah was Gauri Khan. In the video, Shah Rukh insisted on taking away an empty cup from the hands of Asha Bhosle. As he takes it despite the singer gesturing him not to, he gets up and takes it away. As he walks away with the cup, a man notices the actor and takes away the cup from him.

Reacting to the sweet gesture of the actor, fans praised him. Industrialist Harsh Goenka posted the video of the same on X and wrote, “The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the IND vs AUS final.”

Fans hail Shah Rukh Khan

Reacting to it, someone wrote, “That is why he is the real king.” Another said, “True Hero (off the screen) and deserve huge applause and respect. He is true King of Bollywood." One more said, “He is a thorough gentleman and very courteous.” Yet another commented, “That what’s makes him a Badshah (king).”

Shah Rukh Khan attended the match with his family. He was joined by his wife Gauri Khan and their kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Besides the Khan family, many more celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shanaya Kapoor. After India lost the World Cup 2023 final match against Australia, Shah Rukh and many others posted for the men in blue on social media.

Shah Rukh on Team India's loss

Shah Rukh wrote for Team India, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

