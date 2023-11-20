Shah Rukh Khan cheers team India after World Cup loss, Ranveer Singh says ‘We’re all gutted'

Shah Rukh Khan penned a note for the team India after losing the World Cup 2023 final match against Australia. Shah Rukh was among the many who witnessed the match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was joined by wife Gauri Khan and their kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. Also read: As Australia lifts World Cup trophy, Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh react to World Cup loss.

Shah Rukh Khan on World Cup loss

After Australia won the match, Shah Rukh took to his X account and thanked the men in blue for their performance. He wrote, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

Celebs at the match

Team Australia beat India by 6 wickets. Several celebrities, including AbRam Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Daggubati Venkatesh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vivek Oberoi were seen at the stadium for the match. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who were also rooting for India from the stands. Deepika was also joined by her sister Anisha and their father, badminton champion Prakash Padukone.

Ranveer Singh to Team India

Later, Ranveer took to his Instagram Story and wrote for the Indian team, “Some highs, some lows. Some good days, some bad days. Some wins, some losses. That's sport. That's life. We are all gutted, but let's applaud our boys for giving it their all.”

Ranveer Singh reacts to World Cup loss.

Besides them, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were also present at the stadium as their husbands played in the field. A photo of them sulking as India lost to Australia has now gone viral. After the match, Anushka was seen hugging Virat Kohli near the stands. As she was seen consoling him, Virat's face was not visible. Only his blue jersey with his name was visible since the camera faced his back.

