Atrangi Re song Garda: Magician Akshay Kumar dances his heart out, casts a spell with his tricks

A new song Garda from Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re is out now and throws light on Akshay Kumar's role in the film. The actor plays a magician in a circus and is seen doing some tricks in the song.

Decked up in an embroidered sherwani and a black hat, Akshay does his bit to play the magician who sings, dances as well as performs tricks for his audience. Sung by Daler Mehndi and penned by Irshad Kamil, the song has been composed by A R Rahman.

Atrangi Re stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan as the lead pair. Their characters are forcefully married to each other after being drugged. Though they eventually fall for each other, things go awry when Sara's old lover, played by Akshay Kumar, returns in her life. She confesses being in love with both of them.

Akshay said he was sold to the unique and extraordinary story that Aanand was trying to present with Atrangi Re. “This film basically belongs to Dhanush and Sara, they are the main leads. I have a special appearance in the movie. Rai was earlier confident that I will say no to the movie as it was a small role," the 54-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

"But I loved the story, it really is an atrangi (extraordinary) story. I never imagined that someone could tell a love story in this way. So when I said yes to this, Rai was taken aback. He thought there was only one per cent chance that I would agree to do the movie and that's what happened," Akshay added.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re will release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.