Home / Entertainment / Music / (Exclusive) Badshah mentors Dharavi kids: Felt like I was jamming with budding artistes in a studio

(Exclusive) Badshah mentors Dharavi kids: Felt like I was jamming with budding artistes in a studio

BySoumya Vajpayee
Jul 18, 2023 10:54 AM IST

The rapper, who has turned mentor to young hip-hop talent from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, hopes for them to work with international artistes too

In a bid to give back to society, Badshah has become mentor to underprivileged musicians from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum. “It’s been my long-pending goal to associate with the hip-hop talent in Dharavi,” says the rapper, adding that he always wanted to become a mentor and this is a dream come true for him. “Mentorship comes very naturally to me, perhaps because I never had a mentor when I started off. It’s a spiritually uplifting process,” he adds.

Badshah
Badshah

Badshah with kids from Dharavi
Badshah with kids from Dharavi

Badshah has associated with The Dharavi Dream Project, an NGO that was launched by composer AR Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and late co-founder of a multi-platform media company Samir Bangara to discover and nurture talents from Dharavi. Talking about his recent interaction with the young musicians, Badshah says, “I felt like I was in a studio, jamming with budding artistes who were eager to just learn. You’d be surprised with the kind of talent they possess. Some of them are OGs, waiting to be discovered. It’s a good thing that today we have multiple platforms and reality shows for artistes to showcase their talent to the masses and not be dependent on labels and management for the big break. I look forward to training them in all areas possible that may extend beyond the art of music making because if you want to succeed in today’s time, you need to hustle in more ways than one.”

Ask how he plans to train them, and the 37-year-old adds, “I’ve always believed that promising talent comes from the most unexpected places. I will be spending time with these under-resourced talents over the next two years to hone their skills and give them the right platform to produce and publish their music. I’d also love for them to collaborate with every top-ranking artiste in and outside the country.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out