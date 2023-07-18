(Exclusive) Badshah mentors Dharavi kids: Felt like I was jamming with budding artistes in a studio

In a bid to give back to society, Badshah has become mentor to underprivileged musicians from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum. “It’s been my long-pending goal to associate with the hip-hop talent in Dharavi,” says the rapper, adding that he always wanted to become a mentor and this is a dream come true for him. “Mentorship comes very naturally to me, perhaps because I never had a mentor when I started off. It’s a spiritually uplifting process,” he adds. Badshah

Badshah with kids from Dharavi

Badshah has associated with The Dharavi Dream Project, an NGO that was launched by composer AR Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and late co-founder of a multi-platform media company Samir Bangara to discover and nurture talents from Dharavi. Talking about his recent interaction with the young musicians, Badshah says, “I felt like I was in a studio, jamming with budding artistes who were eager to just learn. You’d be surprised with the kind of talent they possess. Some of them are OGs, waiting to be discovered. It’s a good thing that today we have multiple platforms and reality shows for artistes to showcase their talent to the masses and not be dependent on labels and management for the big break. I look forward to training them in all areas possible that may extend beyond the art of music making because if you want to succeed in today’s time, you need to hustle in more ways than one.”

Ask how he plans to train them, and the 37-year-old adds, “I’ve always believed that promising talent comes from the most unexpected places. I will be spending time with these under-resourced talents over the next two years to hone their skills and give them the right platform to produce and publish their music. I’d also love for them to collaborate with every top-ranking artiste in and outside the country.”