Badshah reveals he bought ₹12 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan ‘impulsively’, says its high lasted 'just 15 minutes'

Rapper Badshah is known for a taste for the finer things in life. He owns several luxury cars, high-end watches, and even limited edition sneakers and jackets. In a recent interview, the popular rapper and composer spoke about wanting to own the ‘latest and best’ in everything, while also looking back at the time he bought a ₹12 crore Rolls-Royce on an impulse. Badshah bought his Rolls Royce Cullinan last year.

Badshah opens up on buying a ₹ 12 crore Rolls-Royce In an interview with Curly Tales, Badshah was asked about his cars, particularly the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, which costs over ₹12 crore in India. The rapper said, “I think buying the car was very impulsive. Jaldi se decide kar liya ki aaj lena hai (I decided quickly that I will buy it today). Badshah Wali feeling hai. It's a good car. 10-15 minute raha tha uska high (The high of buying the car lasted for 10-15 minutes), and then you are like what next?”

Badshah had made headlines last year when he became one of the select Indians to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the most high-end and expensive cars in the world. Among other Indians who own this elite vehicle are billionaire Mukesh Ambani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.