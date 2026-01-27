Edit Profile
    Badshah reveals he bought ₹12 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan ‘impulsively’, says its high lasted 'just 15 minutes'

    Rapper Badshah bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan last year, becoming one of the very few Indians to own the luxury car.

    Updated on: Jan 27, 2026 8:42 AM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk
    Rapper Badshah is known for a taste for the finer things in life. He owns several luxury cars, high-end watches, and even limited edition sneakers and jackets. In a recent interview, the popular rapper and composer spoke about wanting to own the ‘latest and best’ in everything, while also looking back at the time he bought a 12 crore Rolls-Royce on an impulse.

    Badshah bought his Rolls Royce Cullinan last year.
    Badshah opens up on buying a 12 crore Rolls-Royce

    In an interview with Curly Tales, Badshah was asked about his cars, particularly the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, which costs over 12 crore in India. The rapper said, “I think buying the car was very impulsive. Jaldi se decide kar liya ki aaj lena hai (I decided quickly that I will buy it today). Badshah Wali feeling hai. It's a good car. 10-15 minute raha tha uska high (The high of buying the car lasted for 10-15 minutes), and then you are like what next?”

    Badshah had made headlines last year when he became one of the select Indians to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the most high-end and expensive cars in the world. Among other Indians who own this elite vehicle are billionaire Mukesh Ambani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

    Why Badshah buys high-end limited edition luxury items

    In the same interview, Badshah revealed why he buys so many high-end things. “Mera mann karta hai ki jo bhi best hai technologically wo mere paas ho (I wish to have all best things technologically). Log kehte hai naa ki best gadi hai (When people say it is the best car). So I want to have all those things,” the rapper said.

    • HT Entertainment Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Entertainment Desk

      Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

