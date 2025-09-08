Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Badshah takes a dig at US President Donald Trump's tariff issues in New Jersey tour. Watch

ByRitika Kumar
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 06:56 pm IST

During his Unfinished USA Tour, Badshah blended entertainment and social commentary, delighting fans with a humorous twist on Tareefan. 

Badshah is setting the stage on fire across North America during his Unfinished USA Tour, blending high-octane entertainment with sharp social commentary. During a recent show in New Jersey, the rapper surprised fans with a witty twist to one of his most popular tracks, Tareefan, originally featured in the Bollywood hit Veere Di Wedding.

During a New Jersey show, Badshah wittily altered lyrics from Tareefan, referencing tariffs and Donald Trump.
During a New Jersey show, Badshah wittily altered lyrics from Tareefan, referencing tariffs and Donald Trump.

Badshah tweaks lyrics of Tareefan to take a dig at Trump

While performing the fan-favourite, Badshah spontaneously altered the iconic line Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu (How many conpiments do you want) to Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko (How much tariff does Trump want), drawing roars of laughter and applause from the crowd. The wordplay, referencing ongoing tariff debates and US President Donald Trump, showcased Badshah's trademark blend of humour and cultural relevance.

Badshah's latest tour

Following successful tour stops in the UK, UAE, and Canada, Badshah’s North American leg is generating major buzz. Upcoming performances in key cities, including the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago, are poised to continue the momentum built in earlier stops like Virginia and New Jersey. Production values and surprise celebrity appearances from names like Nora Fatehi and Mickey Singh have elevated the tour.

Badshah's latest

In addition to his tour, Badshah is riding high on the success of his latest releases. His recent album Ek Tha Raja has dominated streaming platforms with chartbusters like God Damn, Jawaab, and Khushnuma.

Badshah recently left his fans stunned when he posted shirtless photos showcasing a dramatic 20 kg weight loss. He clarified that the transformation was achieved through disciplined diet and exercise, not through weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Badshah also stirred up a controversy by claiming authorship of the lyrics to the hit song Brown Rang, originally credited to Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Badshah takes a dig at US President Donald Trump's tariff issues in New Jersey tour. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On