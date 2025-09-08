Badshah takes a dig at US President Donald Trump's tariff issues in New Jersey tour. Watch

Badshah is setting the stage on fire across North America during his Unfinished USA Tour, blending high-octane entertainment with sharp social commentary. During a recent show in New Jersey, the rapper surprised fans with a witty twist to one of his most popular tracks, Tareefan, originally featured in the Bollywood hit Veere Di Wedding. During a New Jersey show, Badshah wittily altered lyrics from Tareefan, referencing tariffs and Donald Trump.

While performing the fan-favourite, Badshah spontaneously altered the iconic line Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu (How many conpiments do you want) to Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko (How much tariff does Trump want), drawing roars of laughter and applause from the crowd. The wordplay, referencing ongoing tariff debates and US President Donald Trump, showcased Badshah's trademark blend of humour and cultural relevance.

Following successful tour stops in the UK, UAE, and Canada, Badshah’s North American leg is generating major buzz. Upcoming performances in key cities, including the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago, are poised to continue the momentum built in earlier stops like Virginia and New Jersey. Production values and surprise celebrity appearances from names like Nora Fatehi and Mickey Singh have elevated the tour.

In addition to his tour, Badshah is riding high on the success of his latest releases. His recent album Ek Tha Raja has dominated streaming platforms with chartbusters like God Damn, Jawaab, and Khushnuma.

Badshah recently left his fans stunned when he posted shirtless photos showcasing a dramatic 20 kg weight loss. He clarified that the transformation was achieved through disciplined diet and exercise, not through weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Badshah also stirred up a controversy by claiming authorship of the lyrics to the hit song Brown Rang, originally credited to Yo Yo Honey Singh.