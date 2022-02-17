Bappi Lahiri funeral live updates: India mourns the Disco King, son Bappa flies back from US for last rites

Bappi Lahiri died aged 69 on Tuesday night. The veteran singer-composer is being mourned by celebs from all walks of life. Bappi Lahiri, who pioneered disco music in India, was best known for composing songs for films such as Namak Halaal, Disco Dancer and Dance Dance, among others.

Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital for almost a month. He was discharged recently but was re-admitted to the hospital following health complications.

Read more: Bappi Lahiri passes away highlights: Kapil Sharma, Anil Kapoor remember singer, daughter Rema is heartbroken

Bappi Lahiri’s funeral is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Thursday.