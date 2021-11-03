Bappi Lahiri gets a tea set on Dhanteras, reveals why he didn't get more gold chains

Veteran music director-singer Bappi Lahiri is the one who comes to mind when we talk about a celebrity's fascination for gold. The Tamma Tamma singer got a gold tea set this Dhanteras instead of adding more jewellery to his collection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi Lahiri said that he had enough gold chains and chose a gold tea set instead.

Talking about how he celebrated Dhanteras, the singer told a leading daily in an interview, "Aaj Dhateras pey maine meri wife se kaha ki mere liye ek gold tea set ley aaye (On Dhanteras, I asked my wife to buy me a gold tea set). I had seen this beautiful tea set I wanted it, so she went shopping for me bought that as it was an auspicious day to buy gold."

On being asked about why he chose not to buy any gold jewellery instead, the singer said, "Nahi, iss baar gold chains nahi lengey; gold ka sab kuch to hai hi (No, we won't buy gold chains this time, we already have everything of gold). I felt that tea set or a cups and plates set would be better."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi Lahiri is known as much for his love for gold as for his hit numbers. "I am proud of being called the ‘Gold-Man’. Gold is lucky for me. My songs became hit when I started wearing gold,” he had said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan is in splits after Bappi Lahiri says he'll name his grandson 'suitcase'

Besides singing in films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Himmatwala and Sharaabi, Bappi is also known for songs such as Areey Pyar Kar Le, and Ooh La La. He had earlier said that he doesn't see anything wrong in recreating old songs for new films. "The trend started with recreation of my old song Tamma Tamma in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Public’s choice is the top most choice. Public is my everything,” he had told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3