Beyonce debuts silver hair at Renaissance tour concert film premiere in LA, fans call her a ‘Targaryen’

After Taylor Swift, singer Beyoncé is all set to release her concert film. She attended the premiere of her new concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in a new look. She surprised everyone with platinum blonde hair at the event. Also read: Internet shows up for Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy addressing dance criticism in Renaissance film Beyonce in her new blonde look.

Beyonce's new look

For the premiere night, Beyonce wore a silver custom gown by Versace. She paired it with matching silver opera globes and silver heels for the night. The highlight of the look was her sleek platinum blonde hair.

Internet reacts to Beyonce's new hair

Reacting to her new look, someone on X wrote, “I thought that was Kim at first until I zoomed in.” “Beyonce looks like Mirage from The Incredibles,” added another. One more said, “Perfect is an understatement.” Someone also wrote, “OMG she looks so good. I knew she was going to do something interesting and never seen before for the premiere.”

Celebs at Beyonce concert film premiere

Several celebrities attended the premiere to support Beyonce. Among them were Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey and Gabrielle Union. Her close friends from the industry such as Janelle Monae, Lizzo, Vanessa Bryant and Winnie Harlow were present at the event as well. From her family, the singer's parents--Tina and Matthew Knowles were spotted. Tia Mowry, Tyler Perry, Lupita Nyong’o, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Victoria Monét, Kris Jenner, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Coco Jones and Niecey Nash-Betts were also seen on the red carpet as per a report on People.

The premiere also turned into a reunion of Destiny's Child as former members, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett showed up to extend support. The LA premiere will be followed by another one, taking place in London on November 30.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will be released in theatres on December 1. It's said to take fans inside the singer's world tour with several behind-the-scenes clips. The official press release about the film claims that it will "accentuate the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

