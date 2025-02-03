Beyonce's ‘spectacular’ tour to celebrate ‘female empowerment’ after Grammy win

Beyonce made history at the Grammy Awards 2025, claiming the coveted Album of the Year award after 25 years in the music industry. Along with winning Best Country Duo, the superstar’s triumph marked a milestone in her incredible career and is gearing up for a world tour. The singer announced her upcoming Carter Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit tour ahead of the star-studded night. Beyonce's upcoming tour world reportedly have 'female empowerment' theme running through it along with culture music. AP/PTI(AP02_03_2025_000064A)(AP)

Beyonce’s upcoming tour ‘nothing short of spectacular’

Sources revealed to The Mirror US that the singer’s tour would be based on the “female empowerment” theme and will also take a dive into the culture of country music for the Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit tour.

A source told the media outlet, “It was a momentous night for Beyonce at The Grammy's and her new tour will be nothing short of spectacular. It will be on a scale you have never seen before. Beyoncé plans to celebrate the power of a woman on this tour, we're talking lots of female dancers as well as representing the LGBTQ community of talented performers too. "

The source continued, “She wants it to be a celebration of what women can achieve and inspire others to chase their dreams. It will delve into cultural history of country music too - the Rodeo Chitlin circuit tour says it all. She just wants everyone to have a good time and reintroduce country music and celebrate its resurgence," as reported by The Mirror US.

Big night for Beyonce

Beyonce made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards, becoming the first Black woman to win Album of the Year since 1999, after being overlooked several times in the past. In a heartfelt moment, she expressed how special it was to have her daughter, Blue Ivy, by her side to witness the achievement.

Ahead of the Grammy Awards, a leak teased the winner of the coveted Album of the Year category. Gold Derby, a trusted source for awards predictions, had suggested the top contenders were Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft and Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter. Both albums had garnered four votes each from Derby's panel of experts and editors. The predictions hit Taylor Swift fans hard as they were shocked to learn that the singer’s The Tortured Poets Department failed her to win a Grammy.