Bhupinder Singh: Celebs remember the man with a golden voice

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, known for crooning classics like Beeti naa beetai raina (Parichay ; 1972), Dil dhoondta hai (Mausam; 1975), died on Monday in Mumbai hospital. He was 82 and died due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-19 related complications, his wife singer Mitali Singh told PTI. The vocalist sang a number of popular Hindi film songs and ghazals in his decades-long career, including hit classics such as Naam gum jayega (Kinara; 1977), Ek akela iss shaher mein (Gharonda; 1977), Huzoor iss kadar bhi na itra ke chaliye (Masoom; 1983) among many others. He also played the guitar on several popular tracks , including Dum maro dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna; 1971) and Chura liya hai (Yaadon Ki Baaraat; 1973) .

Rekha Bhardwaj

Rekha Bhardwaj, singer

I have growing up hearing him sing and I have been a fan of his voice. He was an affectionate, straight forward person and had a wonderful sense of humour. When someone of his stature appreciates and encourages your work, it means a lot. Tab lagta hai ki aapne kuch kiya hai aur khushi hoti hai. He would share a lot about his experiences so it was not just about singing that we learnt from him but he shared his wisdom too. This is a great loss as he was part of a heritage of artistes. We had planned to meet but as he was unwell so we couldn’t.

Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas, singer

I am saddened and devastated by our dear Bhupiji’s passing. He was a wonderful human being, brilliant musician and excellent singer. I am fortunate that I got to spend so much time with him. We started the Khazana ghazal festival in 2001 and since then he has been with us. We looked up to him and I fondly called him bade bhaiya. It’s a sad day for music in India, especially Ghazal. He possessed a unique voice and while there are people who can copy other singers, there won’t be another Bhupi. He was a man with the unique golden voice. He will be missed. His music will be missed and today it is sad that the music world lost another gem. His voice was his signature and identity and will always remain in this universe.

Anup Jalota

Anup Jalota, singer

I have known him since 40-45 years. He had an original voice with a deep smoky quality and alag andaaz. Woh aaye the as a guitarist and played Chura Liya Hai Tumne and Dum Maaro Dum among other songs and was RD Burman’s favourite musician. Once people heard his voice, he became a favourite with RD and Gulzaar saab. He made a name in the world of ghazals. He and his wife took ghazals forward and added to its popularity. Few months ago, Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz, Pankaj Udhas, Hariharan, Jaspinder Narula and me, we landed at his house with food and drinks. Us din khoob baatien ki, gaane gaaye, bada maza aaya. It was our last meeting with him and a memorable one.

Talat Aziz

Talat Aziz, singer

I met him for the first time in 1976, when I came to Mumbai and since then we have been close friends. He was so fond of me, that he would called me Lattu. I don’t even know what it means, maybe a Punjabi term. We were thick friends right till the end. His voice had a distinct quality which will be cherished for years to come. It’s a sad day today. He used to attend all my functions till a few years ago when he unwell. In fact, a week ago, I planned to go meet him but couldn’t go due to heavy rains.

