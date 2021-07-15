Big Hit Music responds to reports of BTS collaborating with Coldplay for their new track

Big Hit Music has responded to several reports saying that BTS will collaborate with Coldplay for their new track. As per reports, BTS will star in My Universe, the lyrics of which, were posted on the lyric database site MatchLyric. The artist credit was listed as Coldplay Feat. BTS and the song had Korean lyrics as well.

Now, Big Hit Music has reacted saying, “It’s difficult to confirm the related content”, as reported by Soompi. Coldplay, a British rock band, and BTS haven’t officially collaborated before. However, earlier this year, BTS had released a live cover video of Coldplay’s Fix You. The rock band had praised the group’s performance.

Reacting to it, Coldplay had shared a video of the performance on Twitter and wrote, "Beautiful (in Korean) @bts_twt (white heart emojis) Love c, g, w & j #BTSUnplugged". The septet comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

In June, speaking to PopCrush, Chris Martin didn't dismiss the possibility of a future collaboration with BTS. He had said, "When it comes to BTS, I just have nothing but love and respect for them. All seven guys, I think they're just cool, stand for good things and sing about cool things. I love the fact that they are so huge and sing a lot in Korean, they don't always have to sing in English. I love them a lot and so if the right song came along, I wouldn't ever say no."

In May, BTS fandom, ARMY, had reacted to rumours about a collaboration between Coldplay and BTS. A fan wrote on Twitter, "If it really happens, I might die from happiness!! Imagine the warmth and healing BTS x Coldplay can bring to this earth! My two worlds! #ColdplayxBTS." Another had tweeted, "When COLDPLAY went to Seoul lately, I know something was suspish #BTS @BTS_twt @coldplay."

"BTS × Coldplay collaboration The song title is 'MY UNIVERSE ' but it's not confirmed but I'm so excited anyway Waiting !!" another tweeted. "So are y'all telling me That BTS x Coldplay collaboration will be in their new album OMG???? Really!!!!! We are just talking about this few weeks ago And this happened Wow!! I'm so excited," another had said.

Meanwhile, BTS unveiled their latest song Permission to Dance, an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music, last week. The new track is part of the K-pop group's CD single Butter, which also includes their chartbuster number and the instrumental versions of the two songs. The band collaborated with British musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for the song.

BTS performed the new track on July 13 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking their live debut of the song on a US television show. The K-pop group's hit track Butter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks, which marks their longest run on the No.1 spot.