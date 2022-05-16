Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS breaks record; Machine Gun Kelly dedicates song to 'wife' Megan Fox and 'unborn child'

Billboard Music Awards 2022 are being held in Las Vegas, United States. Sean "Diddy" Combs is hosting the 29th edition of the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. K-pop group BTS has broken a record at the award show while Drake has won the Top Artist Award. Also Read| BTS to skip Billboard Music Awards despite making history with nominations; ARMY is 'low-key happy'. Here's why

BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook, who skipped the event to focus on their upcoming album, won the awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for Butter. They have now become the group with the most wins in the Billboard Music Awards' history with a total of 12 awards.

Machine Gun Kelly, who arrived on the red carpet with his fiancee Megan Fox, was invited to the stage to perform Twin Flame from his latest album Mainstream Sellout. Before starting the performance, he gave a nod to Megan, and referred to the actor as his 'wife.' “I wrote this song for my wife,” he said. He paused his performance to make another announcement, that he is dedicating a part of the song to his 'unborn child.' Neither MGK nor Megan have made any statement about their marriage or any pregnancy until now.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd leads the pack of nominees with 17 nods at the ongoing award show. His and Ariana Grande's duet Save Your Tears (remix) has scored six nominations. Doja Cat and Drake follow The Weeknd with 13 nominations and 11 nominations, respectively.

Drake has already won the award in the Top Artist and Top Male Artist categories. Olivia Rodrigo has dominated the award show with six wins. Kanye West has been honoured with Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song and gospel song honours.

Fans are eagerly awaiting for the winner to be announced in the Top Female Artist category, which has Adele, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift giving each other tough competition.

