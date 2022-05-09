BTS to skip Billboard Music Awards despite making history with nominations; ARMY is 'low-key happy'. Here's why

BTS, who are preparing to release a new album next month, is planning to skip the Billboard Music Awards this year due to their packed schedule. This comes despite the fact that the K-pop group made history by securing the highest number of nominations by a K-pop group at the award show. ARMY might not be able to watch a performance by the band at BBMA, but they are still low-key happy about it. Also Read| BTS reveals title and cover of Proof's lead single; ARMY solves mystery from seven years ago: 'HYYH era is back'

BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook were in Las Vegas last month for their four-day Permission to Dance on Stage concert. However, they have decided not to return to the city this month for the BBMA on May 15.

As per Allkpop, this is because the band is currently focusing on their new album Proof, due to come out on June 10. They will not be attending any award show until then and will give their acceptance speech with a video if they win.

The K-pop group fans, collectively known as ARMY, supported their decision and also said that they are even happy about it. In BTS' last Billboard interview, the ARMY was indirectly accused of manipulating the charts in their favour by mass-buying their songs. This came after their English song Butter, released in May 2021, became the longest-ranking no 1 song on Billboard Hot 100 chart after topping it for 10 weeks.

In response, RM had defended the ARMY and suggested that it's up to Billboard to change the rules and base the ranking on streaming. Billboard later changed the rules of their digital sales, making it harder for fans to purchase their favourite artists' music and support them, further angering the ARMY.

BTS fans are still fuming at Billboard for it. One wrote on Twitter, "Honestly I’m so glad to hear that they decided to not attend this year. Their comeback is far more important than the BBMAs anyways," while another commented, "I'm low-key happy that they are not attending...BB will not get that clout it was wishing for..but my second persona is thinking abt the performance we would have got." A third one wrote, "I support their decision. Literally after what BB keep doing they don't deserve BTS at all."

In 2017, BTS became the first K-pop group to be nominated for and win a Billboard Award, and have won an award every year since then. This year, the band has been nominated seven times in six categories for their songs Butter and Permission To Dance at the Billboard Music Awards 2022.

They have been nominated in the categories Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Selling Song (in which they were nominated twice), Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song and Top Rock Song (which they share with Coldplay for “My Universe”). This marks the highest number of nominations that any group or duo has received in any year.

